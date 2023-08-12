Retired American basketball player Shaquille O'Neal's journey to becoming one of the greatest players of all time is extremely inspiring. He is known to be one of the most dominant players in the history of the NBA. He has even secured a place in the list of the 50 greatest players of all time. Over his 19-year-long career, he has earned many accolades and also amassed a staggering wealth, his impact has crossed the boundaries of court and seeped into the world of business, television, and philanthropy. Here's a look at his career, net worth, and more.

Getty Images | Arturo Holmes

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal is worth $400 million at the time of writing, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He is currently serving as a sports analyst and is considered one of the greatest NBA players in history. O'Neal has also released four rap albums over the years and has featured in numerous films and TV shows.

Born in Newark, New Jersey on March 6, 1972, O'Neil was interested in basketball from an early age. In high school, he played for the Louisiana State University Team where he became a two-time consensus Southeastern Conference Player of the Year.

Getty Images | Megan Briggs

The 19-year-long basketball career of O'Neal is packed with accolades and appreciation. O'Neil has bagged the scoring title, an MVP, and three championships with the Los Angeles Lakers before transitioning to Miami Heat where he won more championships. The man has also played for the Orlando Magic and the Phoenix Suns. He is known for being one of the greatest shooters in the history of the NBA. The celebrated basketball player announced his retirement in 2011 after a very successful run.

He moved on to compose rap and released five amazing studio albums along with one compilation album. Shaq O'Neil has also featured alongside the King of Pop Michael Jackson as a guest rapper on "2 Bad", a song from Jackson's 1995.

Getty Images | Derek White

In the early nineties, when Shaq had already become a household name. He went on to explore careers outside of the court. He entered the rap and film industry and appeared in films like "Blue Chips" and "Kazaam". He has also appeared in other television programs like "Curb Your Enthusiasm", "The Parkers" and also "Shaq Diesel" which was released in 1993 and went on to become certified platinum. He still is a DJ and produces music under the name DIESEL. Shaq has also been seen in many video games over the years, he even released his first single from his debut album, "Bang Your Head."

Apart from this, he has also starred in many reality shows and even hosts a podcast of his own. His brand endorsements include a deal with Pepsi, Carnival Cruise Line, Taco Bell, Wheaties, Reebok, JCPenny, and more.

Shaquille O'Neal's main residence for the longest time was his 12-bedroom mansion that was situated in Orlando. The home is spread over 35,000 square feet area and also features a basketball court, obviously! He listed the home for sale in 2018 and finally sold it for $16.5 which was way lesser than the original asking price of $28 million.

Other than this mansion, he also has a 15-acre area in suburban Atlanta which he bought for $1.15 million. Apart from this he also has a home in a gated community in LA which he bought for a cool $1.8 million. Recently, he got another home which is spread across 5,200 square feet worth $1.5 million, in Carrollton, Texas.

