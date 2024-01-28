In a story that has captured the attention of millions, a Sephora employee's recounting of an altercation between a young girl and her mother over a nearly $900 shopping spree has gone viral. Natalia Herrera (@natsodrizzy) recently went viral on TikTok, garnering over 34 million views for her story about a tween's extravagant shopping spree. The young girl, aged between nine and eleven, approached Herrera's register with a basket brimming with products, including two perfumes on hold, totaling $300. The final bill almost reached $900, leaving Herrera astonished. This incident sheds light on the growing trend of young shoppers engaging in extravagant purchases and the parenting challenges it poses.

Image Source: TikTok | @natsodrizzy

The situation escalated when the young shopper's mother was called over to address the total bill amount. The mother, initially unaware of the extent of her daughter's shopping, was taken aback by the amount. An argument ensued between the two. The daughter's adamant refusal to significantly reduce her haul led to a prolonged debate.

Herrera's commentary on the incident extends beyond the individual case, touching upon a broader issue. She critiques the parenting approach that allows such behavior, suggesting that the lack of firm boundaries and the inability to say "no" contribute to the entitlement and lavish spending habits seen in some children.

Image Source: TikTok | @natsodrizzy

The incident at Sephora is not the only one. The hashtag "Sephora Kids" has amassed over 300 million views, indicating a widespread phenomenon of young shoppers engaging in excessive spending. Public figures like former "Real Housewives" star Bethenny Frankel have also weighed in on the issue, emphasizing its relevance in current social discourse.

Online reactions to the story of the tween's lavish shopping spree at Sephora varied. A user was surprised at the idea of a child purchasing Flower Bomb perfume, a luxury item she considers inappropriate for a young age. Another TikToker shared an anecdote about witnessing "Sephora kids" for the first time, describing how a father dropped off his kids at Sephora, and they excitedly ran into the store as though it was a toy store.

Expressing incredulity, especially at the idea of a nine-year-old buying Flower Bomb perfume, another user noted that at seventeen, they had never bought a perfume for themselves, only as gifts for their mother. Someone also commented on the extravagance of spending $1K at Sephora, especially post-Christmas, while another individual offered a more personal perspective. She mentioned that she relies on her husband to buy it for her on special occasions like her birthday or Christmas.

Herrera noted that while people are trying to figure out how to "avoid" tweens spending time and money in Sephora, "there's no way it's going to happen without the action of the parents. The moral of the story is we can make all the storytimes in the world about how these little girls behave, but nothing is going to change until the parents change," she says.

