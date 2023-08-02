Here's How John Legend Reached His Impressive $100 Million Net Worth

John Legend, the multi-talented artist, has managed to achieve immense success and build a staggering net worth in his career. From winning prestigious awards like the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony (EGOT) to judging NBC's hit show "The Voice," and various lucrative investments, John's journey has been awe-inspiring. John Legend's remarkable net worth is thanks to his assets, social media following and commercial revenue.

Also Read: Unraveling the Financial Success of Lady Gaga and Her Astounding $320 Million Net Worth

As a prominent celebrity, John Legend leverages his massive social media following to earn money from brand endorsements. Brands like Google Assistant, Axe, Stella Artois and Sperry partner with Legend to promote their products, contributing significantly to his income, per Cosmopolitan. While the exact amount he makes per sponsored post remains uncertain, it can be estimated that he earns a substantial sum per collaboration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend)

John Legend has also ventured into fashion, skincare, and wine. He’s the co-founder of Bungalow Clothing and is listed as a seed investor in companies such as Walker & Company, and Gobbler, per Afro Tech.

Also Read: What We Know About Longest-Serving Republican Senator Mitch McConnell's Net Worth

John Legend's biggest paycheck comes from his role as a judge on NBC's singing competition, "The Voice." Serving as a judge for seven seasons, he contributed to the show's success during seasons 16 to 22. Celebrity judges on "The Voice" earn impressive sums, with some raking in $12 to $15 million per season. While specific details of Legend's earnings are not disclosed, considering his stature, it's safe to assume that his paycheck falls within this range.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend)

Also Read: From Disney Darling to 'Spider-Man' Star, Here's How Zendaya Earned Her Millions

Considering a conservative estimate of $12 million per season, Legend's total earnings from "The Voice" so far would amount to 60 million.

John Legend, along with his wife Chrissy Teigen, has invested in real estate, diversifying their wealth. The couple owns multiple luxurious mansions in California and New York, displaying their penchant for owning extravagant properties. In 2020, they acquired a $5.1 million West Hollywood home and a $17.5 million Beverly Hills mansion. They also own another Beverly Hills property valued at $14.1 million, which they listed on the market for $24 million in August 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend)

Beyond their California abodes, Legend and Teigen have two penthouses in New York City, each valued at almost $10 million, further showcasing their opulent real estate holdings.

John Legend's massive social media following plays a significant role in his commercial revenue and brand endorsements. While specific numbers may vary, he boasts millions across various platforms, which provides him with a broad audience for collaborations and endorsements. He has 15.7 million followers on Instagram as of August 2, 2023. Although he may not have as large a following as his wife Chrissy Teigen, his influence remains considerable, making him a sought-after celebrity for brand partnerships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend)

John Legend's extraordinary talents, combined with his lucrative ventures, have culminated in a vast net worth. Legend's total net worth is estimated to be a jaw-dropping $100 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. It is essential to acknowledge that part of this sum is attributed to his wife Chrissy Teigen's successful business endeavors, contributing around $40 million to their combined net worth.

More from MARKETREALIST

How Did Hot-As-Hell Brad Pitt Add So Many Millions To His Net Worth?

Despite His Sacking From Fox News, Tucker Carlson Maintains a Net Worth of $30 Million