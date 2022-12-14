John Legend Has a High Net Worth Despite Plans to Leave 'The Voice'

In addition to selling his albums at gigs, the Grammy Award winner would also send demos to record labels. By 2001, Legend was reportedly introduced to Kanye West (who has since changed his name to Ye) who then hired him to sing the hooks in some of his songs. Ye was still an up-and-coming artist at that time.

At the start of his career, Legend was also hired to work behind the scenes on Lauryn Hill’s hit song, Everything is Everything.