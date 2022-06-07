Kanye West “Will Not Stop” Trying to Get His Master Recordings

The “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper posted numerous tweets about his masters in September 2020 as he vowed to acquire the recordings from Universal Music Group, the parent company of his record label, Def Jam. “Please understand that I will do everything in my legal power and use my voice until all artist contracts are changed, starting with getting my masters for my children,” he wrote in one post, addressing execs at the company. “I will not stop. I promise you. I am petty and very personal.”