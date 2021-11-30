Jay-Z Made a Deal To Own His Masters Back in 2004

According to the publication, Jay-Z made a deal to get his masters in 2004, when he became president of his label at the time, Def Jam Recordings. As part of the agreement, his masters would revert to him in 2014. Forbes estimated that the master records and the publishing rights—the latter of which was scheduled to go to the “Run This Town” rapper in 2013—would be worth $50 million. In 2019, the magazine reported that his music catalog made up $75 million of his net worth.