Rapper Ludacris Grows Business Empire With ‘Karma’s World’ on Netflix

You might know Ludacris, born Chris Bridges, as the rapper behind hits like “Rollout” and “Get Back.” Or you might know him as an actor of Crash and Fast & Furious fame. But the 43-year-old is also a businessman, and one of his ventures is his entertainment media company, Karma’s World Company.

In fact, Bridges and Karma’s World Company are bringing the animated series Karma’s World to Netflix on Oct. 13. The streaming giant just dropped a trailer for the show on Sept. 10.