Does 50 Cent Own Vitaminwater? Rapper’s Business Dealings Explained

Rapper 50 Cent doesn’t own Vitaminwater anymore, but he’s still making rich business deals. In fact, the “Candy Shop” performer has turned into a Hollywood power player. Or should we say Power player?

After executive-producing the television drama Power on Starz, 50 Cent landed an overall deal with the channel in 2018. At the time, Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said the four-year agreement was “among the most significant deals to date for an executive producer in premium television,” according to Deadline.