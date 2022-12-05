'Avatar 2' Sets the Bar High in Many Ways, Including Its Record Budget

In an interview with Total Film, Cameron admitted, "These are hideously expensive movies. It was a sketchy business case before the pandemic to make a movie that cost this much. At this point, we just have to play it out to see what happens. But what I know right now is: we’re delivering three hours of a pretty much insane experience."

With that said, it appears the producer will use Avatar 2’s success to base his decision on whether he should expand the sequel.