Amazon’s ‘The Wheel of Time’ Is More Expensive Than ‘Game of Thrones’

There hasn't been any official word of how much Amazon paid for the rights to The Wheel of Time. The epic fantasy drama debuted on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 18. Based on the production cost, it’s safe to say the new series, hailed as the next Game of Thrones, is a huge gamble for the company.

The eight episodes for the first season of The Wheel of Time reportedly cost $10 million apiece, according to GQ. In comparison, the first-season episodes of HBO’s Game of Thrones only cost $6 million each.