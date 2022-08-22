Who Owns Cineworld? The World's Second-Largest Theater Chain Is in Trouble

Cineworld is looking at a possible voluntary Chapter 11 filing in the U.S. to restructure its debt while remaining open. The company had a net debt of $8.9 billion at the end of 2021, Reuters reports. Bankruptcy would also enable Cineworld to break certain lease obligations and settle liabilities like the $1 billion legal judgment surrounding its failed merger with Canadian movie theater chain Cineplex Inc, The Wall Street Journal reports.