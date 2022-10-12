Blake Shelton Is Leaving 'The Voice' — And a Multi-Million Dollar Salary
Country music singer and TV personality Blake Shelton dropped a Twitter bomb on Oct. 11, throwing his fans into a frenzy. Shelton announced that he is leaving The Voice. The veteran coach, who has appeared on the show since it first debuted in 2011, says he has “been wrestling with this for a while” but has ultimately decided to exit the show.
As disappointed as you may be by the news, not all hope is lost as Shelton isn’t departing just yet. Keep reading to find out when Shelton’s last appearance on The Voice will be and to get the inside scoop on how much Shelton has made from the show.
Blake Shelton will be leaving behind a hefty salary — how much does he make from ‘The Voice’?
Shelton was earning a generous salary while appearing as a coach on The Voice. During the earlier seasons, Celebrity Net Worth says he was earning around $4 million per cycle, but in 2016, he signed a deal with NBC that would bump his salary up significantly.
According to The Wrap, Shelton’s new deal allowed him to collect $13 million per cycle. This means that during the years The Voice aired two seasons, Shelton earned $26 million (wow). While Shelton’s salary per season is rather impressive (he is a country music legend after all), some of the other coaches actually earned more.
Yahoo recently broke down what each coach on The Voice made and surprise, Shelton wasn’t the highest-paid. Here’s a quick look at what some of the other coaches earned per season:
- Shakira – $12 million per cycle
- Gwen Stefani –$13 million per cycle
- Pharrell Williams – $8 million per season
- Mylie Cyrus – $13 million per season
- Alicia Keys – $8 million per cycle
- Kelly Clarkson – $15 million per cycle
- John Legend – $13 million per season
Coming in as the highest-paid coach on The Voice is Ariana Grande, earning a reported $20 million–$25 million per season.
Blake Tollison Shelton
Country music singer and TV personality
Net worth: $100 million
Blake Shelton is the son of a beauty salon owner and a used car salesman. Clearly, he didn’t follow in his parents’ footsteps. While he has had a long and successful career as a musician, he's now primarily known for his role on The Voice. On Oct. 11, 2022, Shelton announced that he will be leaving the show following his appearance in 2023.
Birthdate: June 18, 1976
Birthplace: Ada, Okla.
Education: Shelton pursued his music career after graduating high school
Spouse: Gwen Stefani
Kids: Stepfather to Stefani’s three sons
What is Blake Shelton’s net worth?
Although Shelton is primarily known for his role on the NBC hit series The Voice, especially since he has taken home several wins, his music career is what really got him famous. Shelton began writing songs and performing them while still in high school, and in 2001, he recorded the song Austin which swept country music fans off their feet.
Shortly after its release, Austin rose to the number-one spot on Billboard’s country singles chart. It also made it to 18 on the Hot 100 list. After that, Shelton’s career took off, and he has since “sold 10 million albums worldwide and 35 million singles,” reports Celebrity Net Worth. Through his music sales and appearances on The Voice, Shelton has driven his net worth up to $100 million.
Shelton’s net worth would jump to $260 million if we factored in his wife, Gwen Stefani’s fortune.
Why is Blake Shelton leaving ‘The Voice’?
Although Shelton didn’t provide an exact reason for wanting to leave The Voice other than “it’s time for me to step away,” he will return for one more season in 2023. On his Twitter announcement, Shelton made sure to thank “every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people” for “pulling off a live show twice a week.”
Following the announcement, singer John Legend commented, “You will be missed, brother! What an incredible run.” While many wished Shelton a warm farewell, others were heartbroken over the news.
During his final appearance on The Voice’s 23rd season, Shelton will serve as a coach alongside Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, and Nial Horan.