A Complete Timeline of Shakira's Alleged Spanish Tax Fraud

However, the mother-of-two denies the allegations and is ready to defend herself in court.

"First of all, I didn’t spend 183 days per year at that time at all," she told Elle magazine. "I was busy fulfilling my professional commitments around the world. Second, I’ve paid everything they claimed I owed, even before they filed a lawsuit. So as of today, I owe zero to them."

So, did Shakira commit tax fraud? Here is everything we know.