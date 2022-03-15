Kelly Clarkson’s Salary More Than Covers Her New Spousal and Child Support Payments

The former couple will also have joint custody of their kids, with daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington Alexander, 5, living with Clarkson in California and traveling to Montana to visit Blackstock, The Blast reports. Clarkson is keeping a house in Toluca, Calif., and both properties in Montana. Blackstock will pay her $2,000 a month to stay at the Montana ranch until he moves out this June.