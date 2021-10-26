How Singer Jewel Earned a Net Worth of $35 Million

Jewel is an American singer-songwriter, guitarist, actress, author, and poet. Her parents divorced when she was just 7 years old. After the divorce, she was raised by her father Attila "Atz" Kilcher in Homer, Ala. She used to perform with her father in local taverns and Anchorage hotels. After attending Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan on a partial scholarship, she moved to San Diego and pursued her music career.

Birth name: Jewel Kilcher

Date of birth: May 23, 1974

Birthplace: Payson, Utah

Ex-husband: Ty Murray

Child: Kase Townes Murray