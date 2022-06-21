Baby Phat Relaunched in 2019 — Where the Iconic 90’s Brand Stands Now

If you were born in the 80s or early 90s, chances are you heard of the iconic brand, Baby Phat. Founded by Kimora Lee Simmons and her former husband, Russell Simmons in 1999, Baby Phat streetwear once served as staple pieces in the closets of teens and young adults, and often reflected style and status when worn. So, whatever happened to Baby Phat and its female co-founder?