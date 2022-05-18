U.S. Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Has Dealt With Mental Illness in the Past

U.S. Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Has Dealt With Mental Illness in the PastBy Ade Hennis
May. 18 2022, Published 3:25 p.m. ET
Currently, Herschel Walker is one of the top Republican candidates for Georgia’s U.S. Senate spot. In recent months, discussions about Walker’s mental health battles have resurfaced.
Walker has been considered a front runner for the U.S. Senate position. He’s well known for his previous NFL career and has been backed by former President Donald Trump.
Herschel Walker has dealt with mental health issues in the past.
Walker has always been open about his battle with mental health since he has dealt with it since he was a child. In his book, Breaking Free, the former NFL player talked about being diagnosed with a dissociative identity disorder.
According to WebMD, dissociative identity disorder, also called multiple personality disorder, is a severe form of dissociation, which is a mental process that produces a deficit of connection throughout someone’s thoughts, feelings, sense of identity, or actions. The disorder can stem from various factors such as trauma, environmental stresses, abuse, emotional neglect, and more. When triggered, a person with dissociative identity disorder can dissociate themselves from a traumatic situation as a coping mechanism.
In his book, Walker says he was diagnosed with the disorder in 2001, and the book was published in 2008. So, his history of mental illness has been public for many years, but it has resurfaced since he's a politician running for U.S. Senate in Georgia.
In 2011, Walker was involved in an incident where he got into a dispute with his ex-wife Cindy Grossman. He reportedly threatened to “blow her head off.” His ex-wife has been public about the domestic violence she went through during her marriage to Walker. The former NFL player admits to his wrongdoings but has always said it was due to mental health.
Walker has had the police called on him on numerous occasions. In 2001, Walker's therapist told authorities that he was “volatile” and armed with a handgun. The police report claims Walker was talking about having a shootout with authorities.
Walker wasn't charged after the incident. While he has moved on from his previous violent incidents, politicians and media have brought up his past. They have suggested that Walker shouldn't even be considered for Georgia’s U.S. Senate spot.
Throughout the year, Walker has gone to different communities and military facilities to help educate people on mental health and share his experiences. Walker is an advocate for talking about mental health, and he has always wanted people to not feel like dealing with it is a bad thing. Whether or not he has turned a new leaf, Walker’s resurfaced past has impacted his candidacy. Some politicians wonder why he was even considered in the first place.
Some have speculated that Walker may have CTE.
While CTE can't be diagnosed until after a person passes away, symptoms can appear when a person is still alive. CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) is a traumatic brain injury that’s commonly found in football players and mixed martial artists. Walker played one of the most physically demanding positions in football as a running back. He was also involved in MMA bouts after his NFL career.
CTE symptoms include depression, aggression, anxiety, impulse control problems, and impaired judgment, according to Boston University. While nobody can actually diagnose Walker with CTE currently, some have wondered if the former athlete has it and if that has contributed to his battles with mental illness.
If you or someone you know needs help, use SAMHSA’s Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator to find support for mental health and substance use disorders in your area: https://findtreatment.samhsa.gov, or call 1-800-662-4357 for 24-hour assistance.