Former NFL Star and Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Has Built an Impressive Net Worth

Herschel Walker, a three-time All-American as a college football player, went on to play in the now-defunct USFL and then the NFL in the 1980s and 1990s. He played for the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Giants and was the center of a lopsided trade to the Vikings that gave the Cowboys an advantage for years. He competed in the 1992 Olympics as a bobsledder and has become more involved in Republican politics in recent years.

Birthdate: March 3, 1962

Education: BSc in criminal justice, University of Georgia

Partner: Julie Blanchard (married in May 2021)

Cindy Grossman (divorced in 2002)