Judge Judy reveals the telltale signs when someone is lying — and they are surprisingly easy to spot

Speaking to Fox Digital, Judy Sheindlin shared her tips that work outside the courtroom as well.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Judge Judy during a hearing on her show (Cover image source: YouTube/Judge Judy)
Upholding the truth is a key aspect of a judge's job and spotting a liar is as important as sticking to the facts. This is what Judy Sheindlin popularly known as "Judge Judy" shared with Fox Digital while talking about her experience in and outside of the courtroom. In the 25 years of her show, Sheindlin has caught hundreds of people in lies. Thus, over the years, she has noted a list of telltale signs to tell if someone is lying.

Judge Judy Sheindlin (Image source: Susan Roberts from Chicopee, U.S.A/Wikimedia Commons)
"Judge Judy" ran for 25 years before Sheindlin left. In the long run of the show, the Judge caught several liars in the act and in one of the most viral moments of the show, Judge Judy caught a young woman, lying by just observing her mannerisms. In this case, all the woman had to do was say one too many "ums" and the judge quickly caught on.

 

There have been several other moments where the strict Judge has shown zero tolerance for lies and reprimanded liars with harsh words. Thus, it's safe to say that Judge Judy may be one of the best to follow when it comes to catching liars. 

 

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Sheindling said that the first telltale sign is when a person is avoiding eye contact. "When someone's lying to you, they're not going to look you straight in the eye," she said. She explained that liars try to deflect as "the truth comes in the eyes."

The second tip is that Sheindlin shared bodily responses. "Women also get flushed right around here when they're telling a lie," Sheindlin said pointing to the chest area. In the case of men, she said they start to sweat and get a "little bit of a glistening" look. They also sweat right above their lips and often look side-to-side.

 

However, the third tip was the most important one. Sheindling said that when something simply doesn't make sense, it's often not the truth. "There are sometimes aberrations. But aberrations come rarely in life. Most of life has a rhythm. So if something doesn't make sense to you, it's usually not true. And if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it's a duck," she added.

Given its 25-year-long run, Sheindlin's show is no less than a gold mine of life lessons and financial information. Having heard thousands of cases, Sheindlin often shared tips on how to live with dignity and financial security.

 

One of the most important points that Sheindlin emphasizes is building self-sufficiency, especially when it comes to women. While she doesn't care what women choose to do in life, she wants everyone to have a plan for financial independence when disaster strikes. "Women do stupid things when they’re in love," she once added that it is the reason why she has been in business for so long. 

As noted by Moneywise, Sheindlin often shows no sympathy for sob stories of financial woes caused by poor planning or lack of accountability. "Save it for Dr. Phil,” is one of her signature dialogues. She also believes that living within the means is important. Despite being worth about $480 million, she remains frugal. Most recently, she told The New York Times that her new clip-on ponytail cost her just $29.95.

