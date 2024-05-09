How To Start Investing In Your 20s; Here Are 3 Tips From a Serial Entrepreneur

It's already known that young adults have a greater risk appetite. However, one needs to learn to channel this, to secure a stronger financial future. While the process involves research, it's hardly a no-brainer that to secure a financial future, one had to start investing at a young age, ideally in your 20s. Some general investment ideas that many people gravitate toward are stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and more. However, just listing them may sound overwhelming for newcomers and lead to a few mistakes.

Robert Croak (@robertcroakofficial), TikTok content creator and the inventor of Silly Bandz, the famous silicon rubber band formed into shapes like cute animals, letters, numbers, etc., recently took to TikTok to provide young adults some insight into investing.

"If I were starting over in my 20s, with no money or assets, here are the top three things I would do, to get started in investing," he says at the beginning of his video. "Number 1, I would open a TD Ameritrade or E-Trade account, and immediately start putting in $25 to $100 a month, and invest in index funds," he says before mentioning the index funds he prefers.

"I Like VOO, VGT as well as SLYV," he says. TD Ameritrade's platform gives a new investor access to a plethora of education tools available in several formats so that they could come in handy for people new to the world of investing.

"Number 2, I would open a fundrise account, so that I can start investing in real estate, immediately, you can start with as little as $10, and I would add to this account immediately," says Croak. "This is a great way to get into real estate, with very little money," he continues. "And this one is great, I would open an Acorns Account." He says he loves the app as "you can set it to round up, all of your little purchases, then invest that money immediately." He sets it to moderate risk. "These are three great ways to get started with little money. Okay so we have the plans, let's go," he concludes the video.

Many took to the video to enquire more about Acorns as well as index funds, "Can you talk more about acorns? Why would you choose moderate risk?" writes user Abby while others felt relieved that they were already investing in the said direction. "Nice, I have a TD Ameritrade account and Acorns. I invest into both weekly," writes user Snackbar.

@Acorns too commented on the video. "This is awesome," to which Croak replies, "Acorns, I need a deal with you! Let's go. I get you more traffic than any of your current influencers."

Another user whispergirl77 asked if being in your 20s mattered so much. "Why does starting in your 20s matter? Most of us are older when we realize what we need to do. Can we do this successfully in our 40's?

While there's no set age to start investing, it is good to start as early as possible. Investing at a later age comes with its unique set of advantages.

For more financial advice, you can follow Robert Croak (@robertcroakofficial) on TikTok.