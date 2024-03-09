All About Three Friends Became Millionaires Overnight Simply by Investing $10

Although the rising cost of living and the struggle to maintain a stable income plague a large number of people, there are some who are cashing in on good fortune. Three close friends won a whopping $50 million when they cashed in on the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball. On December 9, 2023, Carmen Austria, Gary Perkins, and Catherine Wall won the lottery for which they will each receive about $16.6 million, while they had only invested $10 for the winning ticket.

Image Source: Photo by Pixabay | Pexels

After the victory, Gary Perkins went straight to the Ford dealership and bought a new truck. Catherine Wall is still working but decided to retire right away in January, as did her husband. It was quite a surprise for her colleagues when she announced her retirement just a week after the win. As for Carmen Austria, she was thrilled to use the money to fulfill the dream of visiting her home country, Chile.

Even though all three of them started spending the money right away, they are eager to give their family a share of their gains. Austria said, "We're going to share with our families." "I want my family to know that I will take care of them so they can unwind and enjoy their time!"

Perkins agreed but also expressed disbelief at winning so much money. He said, "I haven't been able to go too far beyond just sharing with family." "This much money is hard to wrap your head around!"

Image Source: Photo by Drew Rae | Pexels

The trio have been lottery partners for 17 years and friends for more than 20 years, and hence consider their joint victory to be a very special moment. "Winning together is what makes it so special; buying tickets was just a fun thing for us to do," Perkins said.

The group responded, "Freedom, peace, and joy," when asked to sum up their feelings about their win. They're feeling a lot of different emotions.

Nothing, in Wall's opinion, gets you ready for that kind of emotion. "And right now, it's incredible, I just feel grateful and happy." Austria paid $10 for the winning ticket, and they also won an extra $2 in the Extra draw that evening. Being the first Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot win in Alberta and the Prairies, this victory is historic.

Image Source: Photo by Helena Lopes | Pexels

The draw consists of 30 balls, 29 white and 1 gold, with a starting price of $10 million. The jackpot prize is represented by the gold ball, while each white ball has a value of $1 million. Every time a white ball is picked, the Gold Ball jackpot increases by $2 million, reaching $68 million when there are no more white balls available, guaranteeing a winner.

Albertans have shared in six $5 million Classic Jackpots and won eight $1 million Gold Ball awards since the game's redesign. Albertans have claimed rewards totaling $89.1 million, worth at least $1 million, since September 2022.

