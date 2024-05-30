Here's Why You Need to Stop Thinking of Credit Cards as an Extension on Your Income

If you have ever been tempted to use all of your credit card points to purchase the latest gadget or embark on your dream vacation, you better hold your horses. Financial guru AshAllAboutMoney addresses a frequent mistake about credit cards in a compelling TikTok video, and advises against utilizing them as an "extension of your income." He provides concise tips on how to use credit cards sensibly to help, and not hurt, your financial future. The simple message at the opening of the clip is that while credit cards are useful tools, they should be handled carefully.

Let's say your monthly income is $2,000 and you have to pay $1,200 towards your mortgage from that. You will now have $800 left over for the rest of the expenses and this is where all the magic (or mayhem) takes place. According to AshAllAboutMoney, the responsible strategy is to use your credit card for regular expenses like food, gas, and other payments, to stay under your $800 credit limit. Most importantly, at the end of the month, you spend the $800 that is left over to pay down your credit card debt.

The temptation arises when you start seeing the amount on your credit card as "extra" money that enables you to spend more than the $800 that is accessible to you. You are now faced with two issues, which are a credit card that is fully charged and insufficient funds to settle it. Remember credit card debt can accrue significant interest charges, which quickly turns a manageable expense into a financial burden.

AshAllAboutMoney's video has resonated with viewers seeking to improve their credit card habits. Many have commented on the clear and practical advice, appreciating the emphasis on responsible credit card use. "My one CC pays for all bills that are not debt or retirement funds. I pay the same amount on the CC every 2 weeks. Everything is budgeted and 1/2," said one user.

"This strategy only works for super-disciplined people. I feel most people will fail and acquire more debt," mentioned one viewer.

"One thing that really helped me was having two checking accounts. My paycheck would get deposited into one and then any time, I made a purchase on my credit card, I would transfer the amount of that 1."

"The video serves as a reminder that credit cards can be valuable tools for building credit and earning rewards, but only if used strategically and with a focus on timely repayment," said Carlos Beans.

AshAllAboutMoney's TikTok video offers a valuable lesson: ditch the "extension of income" mentality when it comes to credit cards. By using your credit card strategically for everyday purchases, you can afford to pay off debts each month and leverage its benefits while avoiding the pitfalls. Hence he recommends treating your credit card as a tool to manage your existing income, not a magic wand that creates more money.

