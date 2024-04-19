This Social Media Creator’s Grocery Shopping Hacks Can Help You Balance Health, Food and Budget

In the TikTok video which now has over 121,000 views, Kristy shows how she shops for groceries on a $45 weekly budget.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been spending time on meal planning and prepping. Experts say that meal planning, budgeting, and prepping can save a lot of money despite being an overwhelming task sometimes. There are plenty of influencers who are sharing tips online to make it easier for you. One such creator is Kristy who shared how she shops for groceries, giving away some practical hacks that people can use.

Representative Image | Unsplash | Photo by Juliana Mayo

In the TikTok video, which now has over 121,000 views, Kristy shows how she shops for groceries on a $45 weekly budget. She regularly shares such videos on her page but this time she was shopping for two people. While Kristy wasn’t exactly sharing hacks, her method of shopping does give them away. Here are the four crucial hacks that TikToker shares while shopping for groceries on a budget.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @asap.kristy

In the video, Kristy explains that she has her dietary goals set in advance and this week she was focusing on getting more proteins. She planned to limit carbs and eat more protein as it keeps her full for long. She then talks about the importance of grocery shopping with a premeditated meal plan. She says it ensures that she knows exactly what she needs when shopping, and further reduces the chances of her making “unnecessary purchases.”

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @asap.kristy

At the start of the video, Kritsty says that she wasn’t shopping for a few essential items like bread, eggs, and more as she already had them at home from her previous grocery haul. This hack can help people avoid overspending on items or buying items that they don’t need to. Thus, this can allow shoppers to save money or even buy new items that they may want like Kristy who buys new things like melons, fresh veggies, and fruits.

Screenshot from the video | TikTok | @asap.kristy

While counting out the benefits of protein, Kristy says she wants to manage her weight better, for which she already has meals planned. Not just that, Kristy was also shopping for items that are needed for her planned meals, which again is efficient. Her list included ground beef and lettuce for wraps and ready-to-eat salads. She also included frozen and fresh fruits to make refreshing smoothies. She also picks up cantaloupe, white rice, and potatoes for a controlled carb intake.

Screenshot from the video | TikTok | asap.kristy

While rice isn’t the healthiest food choice, Kristy picks it up as she enjoys it. However, she does endorse portion control as an alternative to completely removing rice from her diet. Thus, she continues to savor her favorite foods while sticking to her health and dietary objectives. Kristy’s video shows how she strikes a balance between shopping for the food items she loves and her health while staying on a relatively low budget of $45. This comes out to be approximately $22.50, which is very cost-effective and nutritious at the same time. Even her viewers appreciated her content and one user (@eilene195) who has been on a budget due to financial reasons said that they loved her content.

For more budgeting, finance, health, and lifestyle content, follow Kristy (@asap.kristy) on TikTok.