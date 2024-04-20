From Refills To Extra Butter... Server Shares Hilarious, Annoying Encounters At Work In Viral Video

The worker used the trending meme format of “We’re X, Of Course, We Y” to illustrate the situations.

As America debates the hot issue of tipping restaurant workers, an important aspect is missed. Good service is often overlooked or taken for granted with many thinking that it’s the server’s job to do so. Thus, servers often face situations where they are made to feel uncomfortable or overworked. On top of this, the motion to end tipping has made the situation worse.

Several such examples of servers’ plight were shared by Cheesecake Factory server, Jessica R. (@jessicar541) on TikTok. The video which showed different Cheesecake Factory workers sharing annoying situations they face at work, has amused the audience.

The video, which now has over 14.9K views, shows workers using the trending meme format of “We’re X, Of Course, We Y” meme format to call out annoying behavior of customers. The video starts with a server saying, “Of course, I work at the Cheesecake Factory. Everybody wants 20 refills of the strawberry lemonade,” while mixing up the format.

Screenshot from the video | TikTok | @jessicar541

However, the following appearances from different workers nail the format to hilariously convey their message. “Of course, I work at the Cheesecake Factory. I always grab extra butter,” says one server while loading up her tray with plates of butter.

Another server goes on by saying, “Of course, I work at the Cheesecake Factory,” says the next worker. “There are 250+ menu items, and they ask, ‘What’s good here?‘”, which is understandably annoying.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @jessicar541

However, another worker who was visibly tired described a restaurant-specific issue. The worker goes, “Of course, I work at the Cheesecake Factory, where you can have it your way,” and shows the numerous customizations and substitutions that the customers made for their orders which she recorded on her screen.

Meanwhile, another worker shared a pretty annoying problem. The worker said, “Of course, I work at the Cheesecake Factory, where they’re always calling to run hands, so I can never even go to the bathroom.”

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @jessicar541

The video goes on to illustrate several more situations showing the Cheesecake Factory servers’ plight. While the workers shared some real problems with a smile on their faces, viewers of the video found it quite amusing. One viewer (@candlemakerc.d) said she found the video to be great.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @candlemakerc.d

Meanwhile, another user (@yagirlkathlene) who was looking to get a job at the famous restaurant chain asked Jessica how the work was. The creator’s reply was rather surprising (given that she showed annoying situations at work) as she said it was great working there and several employees have been there for long.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @yagirlkathlene

Recently, Cheesecake Factory made rounds across social media for its cheeky tipping policy. A Reddit post from the user, Vivid_Papaya2422, showed a photo of the menu Cheesecake Factory on the forum r/EndTipping. The photo showed how the menu carried a fine print that said tipping is optional at the restaurant which sparked a debate over the wording of the prompt.

The note suggested a tip of 18% for parties of eight or more but stated that the payment is voluntary and guests always have the right to determine the amount. While several users argued that the restaurant was trying to get customers to guilt trip, some users said that it was only for legal reasons and nothing more. Meanwhile, workers like Jessica are still enjoying working at the restaurant.

For more such entertaining and lifestyle content, follow Jessica R. (@jessicar541) on TikTok.