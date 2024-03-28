As AI Gains Ground, Here are Entry Level Jobs it has Created That do not Need Qualifications

AI has transformed the way people work in different industries and with that a major concern has been the possibility that it will take away jobs from people. But contrary to those fears, AI has emerged more as a tool to increase productivity and has created new kind of jobs that don't even require specific qualifications.

Image Source: AI | Getty Images | Photo by Andrea Vercelli

Also Read: How De-Influencing is Turning the Tables on Influencer Culture That Promotes Overconsumption

As AI technologies continue to advance, the need for comprehensive policies and regulations becomes increasingly critical. AI policy specialists are pivotal in this arena, tasked with the development and implementation of AI-related policies within businesses. Their primary goal is to ensure compliance with existing regulations while navigating the ever-evolving legal landscape surrounding AI.

Key skills include a strong understanding of policy development and legislative processes, effective communication skills, and familiarity with AI terminology. The salary range typically falls between $118,000 and $145,000 per year.

Also Read: Do you Think Workplace Meetings Could be Replaced by Emails? You're not Alone

With AI revolutionizing content creation and strategy in social media marketing, social media strategists play an important role in leveraging AI tools to enhance engagement and optimize content performance. Rather than focusing solely on content creation, these professionals concentrate on overarching strategy implementation.

Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Pixabay

Also Read: Gen Zs are Ditching Remote Work in Favor of Office Cubicles; Here's the Reason Behind it

Proficiency in social media engagement and content creation, along with the ability to effectively utilize AI tools are the key skills required for this role. The salary generally ranges from $57,000 to $70,000 per year.

AI learning specialists are responsible for developing training materials to empower employees with the necessary knowledge and skills to leverage AI effectively. Essential skills include strong writing and communication skills, familiarity with educational methodologies, and a basic understanding of AI capabilities. They typically earn between $40 and $50 per hour.

Project managers are indispensable for overseeing AI projects, ensuring efficient execution, and achieving desired outcomes. They manage timelines, resources, and stakeholder communication to drive successful AI implementations.

Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

Leadership, problem-solving, time management, and team management skills are required for this position. These professionals typically earn between $95,000 and $120,000 per year.

AI-powered content generation platforms often require human oversight to ensure accuracy and quality. AI writers/editors are responsible for reviewing and refining content generated by AI tools, correcting errors, and maintaining factual integrity. Key skills for this role include strong writing and editing skills, attention to detail, and fact-checking abilities. The typical pay ranges between $20 and $25 per hour.

Image Source: Pexels | Photo by energepic.com

ChatGPT among other AI tools is driven by effective prompts that are crucial for generating desired outputs. Prompt engineers design and manage prompts and follow-ups to optimize AI-generated content and enhance productivity. Familiarity with AI platforms, content-focused inputs, and effective communication are a must for this role. These professionals typically earn between $100,000 and $150,000 per year.

AI researchers explore the societal, economic, and ethical dimensions of AI, conducting research to inform business decisions and strategies regarding AI adoption and utilization. Essential skills for this role include research acumen, communication skills, and a keen interest in AI's broader impacts. These individuals typically earn between $150,000 and $250,000 per year.

"The future of AI is nothing short of amazing. When it comes to AI’s impact on the business world, specifically, we have only scratched the surface of its potential to transform companies around the world," said Al Brown, the SVP of Engineering at VeritoneOpens.

More from MARKETREALIST

Cisco Upgrades Webex with AI for Improved Productivity and Employee Wellness

From Groceries to Fast Food, Exploring the Surge in Tip Requests and Complexities of Tipping Culture