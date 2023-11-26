ChatGPT is making headlines for the chaos unleashed at the generative AI giant following the ouster of its CEO and founder Sam Altman. Although Altman is back in his position after employees threatened a mass exodus, this isn't the first controversy for ChatGPT since it skyrocketed to popularity during the first half of 2023. In an alarming turn of events, more than 200,000 stolen login credentials for ChatGPT, had surfaced on the dark web, raising serious concerns about the safety and ethical use of AI technologies. This article delves into the details of the security breach, OpenAI's response, and the increasing interest of malicious actors in AI chatbots.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks during the OpenAI DevDay event on November 06, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Altman delivered the keynote address at the first-ever Open AI DevDay conference. Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

The breach at hand reveals the presence of a thriving dark web marketplace where cybercriminals are trading stolen ChatGPT login credentials. The implications are far-reaching, as these credentials can grant unauthorized access to user accounts and even enable the exploitation of the premium version of the AI tool.

OpenAI has found itself under scrutiny due to this breach, but the organization has defended its security practices for user authentication and authorization. The organization instead encouraged users to adopt strong password practices and install only verified and trusted software on their personal computers.

This revelation occurs in the midst of a surge of interest in generative artificial intelligence within the dark web's circles. Research published in March indicates a staggering seven-fold increase in new posts about ChatGPT on the dark web.

Security firm NordVPN has described ChatGPT as "the dark web's hottest topic," as cybercriminals are actively trying to "weaponize" AI technologies.

The UK Government are hosting the AI Safety Summit bringing together international governments, leading AI companies, civil society groups and experts in research to consider the risks of AI, especially at the frontier of development, and discuss how they can be mitigated through internationally coordinated action. Getty Images | Photo by Leon Neal

The dark web's fascination with AI chatbots goes far beyond idle curiosity. Within the shadowy corners of the dark web, cybercriminals are not only expressing interest but actively engaging in discussions about how to exploit ChatGPT through the creation of malware using its generative capabilities and the exploration of methods to manipulate the AI tool for executing cyber attacks.

In a particularly troubling turn of events, researchers have recently stumbled upon an AI tool that has been ominously referred to as "WormGPT." This tool is characterized as ChatGPT's "evil twin" due to its striking resemblance in functionality. However, what sets WormGPT apart is its complete lack of ethical boundaries and limitations. It operates without the moral compass and safeguards that restrain ChatGPT. The existence of WormGPT raises serious concerns about the potential for malicious hackers to launch attacks on an unprecedented scale. It's a nightmarish scenario where technology that was designed to enhance our lives becomes a weapon of destruction.

The discovery of stolen ChatGPT accounts on the dark web is a stark reminder of the potential risks and ethical challenges that accompany the rapid advancement of AI technology. Users' personal information and data security are at stake, and the malicious use of AI for cyberattacks is a legitimate concern.

As the AI community grapples with the surge of interest in AI chatbots on the dark web, the need for heightened cybersecurity measures becomes evident. OpenAI and other AI developers must fortify their security practices to thwart security breaches, safeguard user privacy, and uphold ethical standards. The intersection of AI technology and the dark web highlights the growing importance of vigilance in protecting both users and the integrity of AI in an increasingly interconnected world.

