Looking for a Hassle-Free Holiday? Here are Phone Hacks to Improve Your Experience

TikTok has evolved into more than just a platform for entertaining videos as users can now find anything from career and investment tips to valuable insights on travel, cooking, and DIY projects. A TikTok user, KJ (@beachykj), the daughter of a flight attendant, empathizes with the stress and challenges travelers often face, especially at airports, and offers practical advice to help travelers.

Image Source: TikTok | @beachykj

The TikToker has recommended that travelers always screenshot their travel itineraries and ensure that essential details such as flight locator codes and hotel confirmations are readily accessible on their phones. This proactive approach can prevent potential mishaps, such as not having internet access.

She further emphasizes the importance of always having a screenshot of your passport and other identity proofs readily available. While these may not always be accepted as primary identification, having them on your phone can help facilitate entry.

Drawing from her past experiences, KJ advises her viewers to opt for early check-ins whenever possible, as it makes the entire process smoother. She also recommends booking tickets directly with the airline and arriving at least 24 hours before your flight, especially for connecting flights, to avoid the costly inconvenience of missed flights.

"Pack some handy, ready-to-eat snacks and munching items in your handbag, as purchasing food at the airport or on a flight can be excessively expensive and unnecessary," she says.

Image Source: TikTok | @beachykj

Additionally, KJ highlights the importance of carrying wipes, as not every flight is clean and tidy. "Always remember to carry extra masks with you as well," she adds. In response to her video, viewers were quick to share their stories.

@username_yetuntitled commented, "I have a really wide long cashmere scarf. I call it my travel blanket. Never get on a flight without it." @xoxo Serena wrote, "I was today years old when finding out I don’t need music on for noise cancellation."

"Re-water bottle and planes being cold. I use a flexible water bottle pouch that packs down and has flight attendants fill it with hot water," shared @bbskol. @alyssa&herbooks commented, "Monos packing cubes!!! I don’t know how I ever survived without them, used religiously for the past 6 trips to Europe with only my carry." @dancingdaisy09 chimed in, saying, "I vacuum seal my clothes, great space saver when sweaters are needed."

Image Source: TikTok | @beachykj

@Phoebe commented, "Would love a video talking through each pouch & what you put in them". @Laura Geddes said, "How do you pack if you’re a makeup and skincare girlie with a carry-on only??"

"I always bring treats for the flight attendants. I make sure they have individually wrapped items that can be shared. I pack candy, gum, and maybe a non-candy snack," @user5508670959704 wrote. @Alexandra commented, "I like to put everything I might need during the flight in one pouch and put it in the seat pocket so I don’t have to rummage around my bag in flight."

Image Source: TikTok | @beachykj

As KJ suggests, incorporating these travel hacks into your planning can contribute to a smoother and more enjoyable journey, allowing you to focus on making lasting memories during your adventures.

For more such content, you can follow KJ (@beachykj) on TikTok.

