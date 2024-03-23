Check out the Latest Flight Tracking Hack Shared by a Former Airline Employee

With the global demand for air travel consistently recovering, consumers are also looking out for lucrative deals as well as hacks that can make traveling more convenient and cost-effective. In an age when social media has become a platform for information to flow freely, a former airline worker Darby shared a super useful tip for regular flyers on her handle TikTok @durbinmalonster. Her video amassed 15.9 million plays and users thanked her for sharing such an insightful tip. She started the video by saying, “I worked in the airline industry for three years and this is my number one flying hack." So all you have to do is text yourself your flight number on the day of your trip, ensuring you include the airline code. She further explained, “For example, if I’m flying American Airlines flight 686, I’m going to type AA686." So the catch is that the link is going to be "your source of truth all day" as it will provide the entire information concerning your flight and its real-time updates.

Snapshots from the video | TikTok | @durbinmalonster

Also Read: Check out Problematic Workplace Trends on Social Media That Have Been Taken Too Seriously

Through a pre-recorded video, Darby showed how she texted herself the code and then a 'preview flight' option popped up on her display. The tracker showed that the flight AA968 was making its way from Miami, Florida, to Salt Lake City, Utah, and on time. The 'preview flight' tool also updated her on flight arrival gates and at which gate she would be finding her baggage. This hack also allows people to know when their flight is gonna take off.

Snapshots from the video | TikTok | @durbinmalonster

Users were stunned by the hack and applauded Darby for sharing such insights. @Samantha J commented, "How early can I do it? 24 hours in advance?" @Wise_Blessings commented, "This is why we need TikTok." @Faby commented, "You can also get the American Airlines app and it will show you everything and work while you are on the flight." @dangerrrkitty commented, "Ty but I prefer printing my boarding pass at the kiosk and spending the rest of the time frantically trying to relocate my boarding pass and rechecking the info on it and asking ppl where my gate is." @Autumnonpurpose commented, "Not me randomly trying this out with random numbers."

Screenshot of a comment under the video | TikTok | @durbinmalonster

Also Read: Here's how a Top Crypto Investor Lost Millions to an Imposter in a Cyber Attack

Some users already knew and were meticulously following the hack. @Jenn1008 commented, "I’ve learned more on TikTok than 8 years in college." @Anna Bratti commented, "Why am I barely processing the fact you can text yourself." @Nick commented, "I've always typed my flight number into Google and all of the info pops up just like your video. Been doing it for 10 years." @Jordyn commented, "Yes I do this every time! Except I text my sibling instead of myself haha. And they do the same." @jennieblackbeans commented, "Traveling soon, thank you so much. I am going to do this!!" @Grace commented, "Wait you guys don’t do this already? This is my favorite thing to do when I travel."

Screenshot of a comment under the video | TikTok | @durbinmalonster

Also Read: Beyond Barbie's Imaginary Realm, Here's What Women Tackle in Jobs Across Sectors

Darby shared this hack to inform others but to her surprise, many viewers were already following it to make their commute easier.

You can follow Darby (@durbinmalonster) for more insightful content.

More from MARKETREALIST

Man Gets Fired for Taking a Sick Leave Amidst Uncertainty About Jobs; Sparks Online Debate

Images of Motorist Cutting Line at Gas Station Spark off Social Media Debate