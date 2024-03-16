Check Out This Influencer's Travel Hacks Which May Sound Simple But Come in Handy

Traveling isn't just about heading to popular destinations, as the younger generation is exploring new experiences driven by a growing awareness of the world around them. In the age of social media, travel hacks have become a staple of online content, with creators on platforms like TikTok sharing their insights and tips with eager audiences. One such creator, Gracie (@graciestravels), has garnered a following of 85,000 with her videos, claiming to showcase the "best" travel hacks, which help wanderers navigate uncharted territory without straying beyond their budget.

Also Read: As TikTok Faces a Possible Ban, Here's How it Restricts Freedom of Expression Among Employees

Gracie's first hack involves circumventing liquid restrictions on flights by freezing water bottles before heading to the airport. While this may be a novel idea for some, travelers within Australia might find it unnecessary due to the lack of liquid restrictions on domestic flights.

However, for international travelers, it presents a practical solution to the 100ml liquid limit. Yet, it's worth noting that consuming excess water before security checks or refilling the bottle after those might not be feasible for everyone, especially given the concerns about hygiene when it comes to airplane bathrooms.

Her second hack suggests taping a hair at the bottom of the door frame to monitor unauthorized entry. While this method seems logical in theory, its effectiveness is questionable in practice. It overlooks scenarios involving room service or housekeeping, where legitimate entries are common, undermining the reliability of this method.

Also Read: Meet the Young Professional Pole Vaulter who Also Empowers Businesses as a Consultant

She goes on to offer advice on securing a desirable seat in economy class by being the last to board. "Now that you’re the last person on the plane you’ll get to see all the empty seats so you can opt to choose whatever is available and hopefully you’ll get a row all to yourself," she says.

While this tactic may yield success on flights with unassigned seating or during off-peak hours, it's unlikely to be effective on fully booked flights or during popular travel times. In addition to that, airlines increasingly assign seats in advance, ruling out the possibility for a last-minute seat selection.

Also Read: Here's Why Veteran 'Harry Potter' Star David Bradley Also Sings at Weddings

Gracie suggests that maintaining loyalty to a single hotel chain, can help travelers accumulate points and unlock perks such as upgrades. "Loyalty programs from hotel chains and airlines offer valuable benefits such as discounted rates and room upgrades," she says.

She further emphasizes the significance of carrying a universal power adapter, drawing from her own experiences in foreign lands. Although seasoned travelers may find this advice obvious, it can make a lot of difference for new globetrotters who may be unfamiliar with the differing electrical standards across countries.

The abundance of travel hacks on platforms like TikTok underscores the enduring appeal of wanderlust and the inventive methods travelers employ to enrich their adventures. However, the question arises. Are Gracie's travel hacks genuinely groundbreaking, or do they resemble age-old advice?

Ultimately, the answer depends on individual perspective. While some may find her tips insightful, others might see them as just clever reiterations of familiar strategies.

For more such travel-related content, you can follow Gracie (@gracietravels) on TikTok.

More from MARKETREALIST

Teenagers Feel Happier When They Aren't Glued to Smartphone Screens; Recent Study Proves

Do you Struggle With Overspending? This Self-Made Millionnaire Has Some Valuable Insights