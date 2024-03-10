Airline Redesigns Interiors to Attract Travellers; Gets Slammed on Social Media

Demand for air travel has recovered after the pandemic and with more people willing to take flights, airlines are employing various strategies to grab their attention including modifications in their aesthetics. But sometimes what a designer envisions isn't necessarily seen in the same light by the consumer, and in the age of social media, people are quick to express their disappointment. In a move that sparked widespread outrage, Southwest Airlines recently revealed its redesigned seat layout slated for all new planes in early 2025. Despite the airline's optimistic launch on TikTok in February 2024, travelers expressed immediate discontent, comparing the new seats to "Ozempic seats" and likening them to "slates of granite."

Southwest Airlines took to TikTok to showcase its revamped cabin design and updated seats, set to debut on new aircraft deliveries next year. The clip transitioned from the airline's existing seats to the new streamlined design, complete with a small heart detail on each headrest and an additional tray for electronic devices. However, the TikTok post quickly became a battleground for dissatisfied passengers. Some sarcastically suggested wooden benches would be equally comfortable while others referred to them as "1 ply" seats.

Apart from "slates of granite" the new seats were compared with "plastic pool recliners." One user quipped about the new design, saying, "We are getting lawn chairs!" Another went as far as questioning if standing might be a preferable option. Amidst the backlash, travelers raised concerns about the perceived reduction in space due to what seemed like more seats in the new layout.

Users on TikTok had varied reactions to Southwest Airlines' announcement of its new seat design for 2025. Jay Borra appreciated the announcement as, "What a great PSA to fly Southwest." Seeking clarification, Meredith Carol asked, "Are the improvements on board with us? Null injected humor into the conversation, speculating, "Are the cushions thinner so you could put them closer and squeeze in an extra two rows? lol." JuanWay recognized the widespread discussion, stating, "So this is the Southwest ad everyone is talking about." Emily MacMoskau expressed disappointment with Southwest Airlines, stating, "We wanted TVs and chargers. SW: best we can do is worse chairs." Jaiden, standing at 5’2, shared her concerns, saying, "As someone who is 5’2, those headrests are my worst nightmare." Meanwhile, Alejandro initially thought of tablets but then commented, "I was like 'Omg tablets!' and realized it’s BYOT."

A spokesperson for the airline addressed the criticisms, emphasizing that despite appearances, the new seats maintain the customer-friendly width and legroom currently provided. The spokesperson noted that the airline had dedicated 18 months to researching and testing the comfort of the seats. The redesigned seats incorporate foam technology, promising a softer touch while the headrest offers a multi-adjustable cushion. The updated design includes practical features like in-seat power, a personal electronic device holder, and dual cup holders on the seatback tray, with specific consideration for left-handed passengers.

Despite the initial uproar, Southwest Airlines remains optimistic about the upcoming changes. The spokesperson confirmed that the updated interior would be introduced on new aircraft deliveries beginning in early 2025. The airline aims to enhance functionality and comfort, addressing both practical needs and the evolving expectations of passengers.

