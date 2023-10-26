As deep fake takes over, the threat of the tech used for scam is even more visible

Deepfake technology has undergone rapid advancement in recent years, presenting scammers and fraudsters with a potent tool for deception. Manipulated videos and audio, exhibiting a level of realism that can be virtually indistinguishable from authentic content, have been harnessed for deceptive agendas.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) during the European Political Community summit at the Palacio de Congreso on October 5, 2023 in Granada, Spain. Heads of state or government are expected to attend the meeting from all 27 EU member states and 20 European non-members, with the main focus of the summit being the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine and artificial intelligence. Getty Images | Photo by Juan Medina - Pool

This article delves into the top 5 deepfake scams that took the internet by storm, and serve as a stark reminder of the growing prevalence of deepfake technology as well as its potential to sow confusion, mistrust, and financial harm.

1. Robert Pattinson's Viral Deepfake on TikTok

Robert Pattinson attends the GO Campaign's Annual Gala 2023 at Citizen News Hollywood on October 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

In 2022, a deepfake video featuring actor Robert Pattinson surfaced on TikTok. This fake video generated a buzz as Pattinson had previously mentioned in interviews that he did not have any social media accounts. The account quickly gained over 660,000 followers after the first video was posted on March 24. However, vigilant fans were quick to question the authenticity of the videos, preventing the scam from progressing further.

2. Elon Musk's Deepfake Video Promoting a Crypto Scam

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and X, speaks to reporters as he leaves the “AI Insight Forum” at the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Lawmakers are seeking input from business leaders in the artificial intelligence sector, and some of their most ardent opponents, for writing legislation governing the rapidly evolving technology. Getty Images | Photo by Nathan Howard

In 2022, cryptocurrency scams remained a persistent threat, marked by scammers resorting to deep fake technology for impersonating influential figures. Scammers leveraged a deepfake video featuring billionaire Elon Musk discussing cryptocurrency to promote a fraudulent scheme. However, investors had grown increasingly discerning, and quickly identified the telltale signs of a deepfake. This heightened awareness effectively thwarted the scammers' efforts. This episode underscores the critical importance of verifying the legitimacy of online content and staying well-informed about potential scams.

3. Scammers Impersonate Binance Executive Using a Deepfake 'Hologram'

An attendee snaps a photo of a hologram displayed at the Hypervsn booth during CES 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 6, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 08 and features about 3,200 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 100,000 attendees. Getty Images | Photo by David Becker

In a daring move, scammers orchestrated an audacious scheme by crafting a deepfake video featuring a high-profile Binance executive, a key figure within the cryptocurrency industry. Their elaborate plan involved a sophisticated hacking team that utilized the executive's AI-generated hologram to deceive unsuspecting individuals into participating in fake meetings. As these deceptive tactics evolve, it becomes imperative for organizations and individuals to remain vigilant, adapt to emerging threats.

4. Interview for Remote Work Using Deepfake Videos

An FBI agent joins police on the perimeter of a search zone for an escaped prisoner on September 08, 2023 in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Law officers, tactical teams, cops on horseback, tracking dogs, and aircraft are all searching for Danelo Souza Cavalcante, a 34-year-old from Brazil, who escaped from the Chester County Prison on Aug. 31. Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

The rise of remote work has given rise to a new breed of employment-related scams. The FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) issued a warning about an increase in scammers using deepfake videos to manipulate online interviews for remote job positions. Criminals posed as job applicants and successfully secured employment, exposing a vulnerability in remote hiring processes. This case underscores the need for organizations to bolster their online hiring procedures to verify the authenticity of candidates.

5. The Controversial Zelesky Deepfake Video

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy poses for a photo before a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the European Political Community summit at the Palacio de Congreso on October 5, 2023 in Granada, Spain. Heads of state or government are expected to attend the meeting from all 27 EU member states and 20 European non-members, with the main focus of the summit being the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine and artificial intelligence. Getty Images | Photo by Juan Medina - Pool

During the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a contentious deepfake video featuring President Zelesky circulated on social media and was even posted on a Ukrainian news website by hackers. The video falsely depicted the President instructing soldiers to lay down their weapons at a critical time in the conflict. Fortunately, this deepfake was swiftly debunked and removed. This incident serves as a reminder of the grave real-world consequences of deepfake manipulation.

