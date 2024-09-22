ECONOMY & WORK
Billionaire Taylor Swift has a real estate portfolio that's just as impressive as her musical legacy

Taylor Swift entered the real estate market at age 19. Since then, she's purchased multiple homes around the nation. Here's how many houses she owns today.
PUBLISHED 50 MINUTES AGO
Getty Images - Roy Rochlin / Stringer
Getty Images - Roy Rochlin / Stringer
 

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been making music nearly all her life, but it isn’t the only industry she’s heavily involved in. At the young age of 19, the Bad Blood singer bought her first of many homes in Nashville, Tenn. Today, the 12-time Grammy winner not only has a large collection of statuettes to her name, but also a padded real estate portfolio.

So, how many homes does Taylor Swift own?

While it's evident Swift is a talented musician (she crashed the Ticketmaster site in 2022), you probably didn’t know that she has a knack for buying homes. Keep reading for a detailed look at the houses Swift owns and each of their unique features.

 

Inside the luxurious homes Taylor Swift owns.

Taylor Swift's career has helped her build a massive real estate portfolio.
Source: Getty Images

Taylor Swift's career has helped her build a massive real estate portfolio.

At just 33 years old, Swift has managed to grow her real estate portfolio to a whopping $150 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. Here’s a look at a few of her gorgeous homes.

Taylor Swift bought her first home in Nashville.

Swift's first condo.
Source: Trulia

Swift's first condo.

 

In the center of Nashville’s “Music Row” neighborhood sits Swift’s first home, according to Trulia. The condo was built in 2008 and features floor-to-ceiling windows, a rooftop pool, and an industrial-style theme throughout. The pop star scooped up the unit in 2009 for $1.99 million.

The inside of a condo similar to Swift's.
Source: Trulia

The inside of a condo similar to Swift's.

Taylor Swift paid $2 million for a luxury condo in Nashville.

In 2011, Swift became the proud owner of a Nashville property built in 1934. The estate was crafted by the U.S. ambassador to Denmark at the time, Trulia notes, and contains a 5,600-square-foot home and a 2,000-square-foot guest house. The main home features four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms.

In 2017, Swift’s Nashville property was estimated to be worth $3.8 million, though it probably carries a much higher value today.

Taylor Swift also owns properties in New York.

In 2014, Swift purchased two penthouses in a Tribeca building, according to Trulia. Here are a few interesting facts about the property:

-Swift purchased the units from Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson.
-She paid nearly $20 million for both units, which are located in the Sugar Loaf building.
-Swift combined the units to create an 8,309-square-foot condo.
-The property has 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Swift purchased two penthouses in the Sugar Loaf Building in the Tribeca neighborhood.
Source: Trulia

Swift purchased two penthouses in the Sugar Loaf Building in the Tribeca neighborhood.

After that purchase, the Look What You Made Me Do writer went on to acquire a $9.75 million apartment in that same building. She also owns an $18 million unit next door to that, Robb Report points out. The media outlet estimates that Swift’s NYC properties have a combined value of $45 million.

Swift also owns a Cape Cod-style cottage in Beverly Hills.

Swift's Cape Cod-style cottage in Beverly Hills.
Source: Zillow

Swift's Cape Cod-style cottage in Beverly Hills.

Swift’s quaint Beverly Hills cottage can only be described as something out of a love story. The property was built in 1941 and sits next to the north side of Franklin Canyon, notes Trulia. Stretching across an acre and a half of land, the estate boasts a house with three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.

Swift purchased the property in 2011 for $3.55 million.

Inside Swift's Beverly Hills cottage.
Source: Zillow

Inside Swift's Beverly Hills cottage.

Inside Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island beach house.

 
Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home.
Source: Trulia

Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home.

Purchased in 2013 for $17.75 million, Swift’s seaside estate in R.I. stretches across five acres. Here are some facts about the property:

-The R.I. beach house overlooks the Block Island Sound.
-Swift hosts her Fourth of July parties at the colonial-style mansion.
-The property itself is about 12,000 square feet.

Today, it’s estimated to be worth $30 million

Swift owns an iconic 1934 Beverly Hills mansion.

Taylor Swift's Beverly Hills Mansion
Source: MLS

Taylor Swift's Beverly Hills Mansion

One of the singer's more recent real estate purchases includes a mansion previously owned by Samual Goldwyn, a famous Hollywood film producer. Swift bought the home in 2015 for $25 million. The 10,982 estate holds a seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom home, an original 1934 pool house, a tennis court, and a screening room, per Robb Report.

Sources now speculate Swift might have her sights set on a property nearby to Hampstead (reportedly). And with a net worth of over $1 billion in 2024, it wouldn’t be surprising if the singer continued to expand her real estate portfolio.

This article originally appeared on 3.20.23.

