Billionaire Taylor Swift has a real estate portfolio that's just as impressive as her musical legacy

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been making music nearly all her life, but it isn’t the only industry she’s heavily involved in. At the young age of 19, the Bad Blood singer bought her first of many homes in Nashville, Tenn. Today, the 12-time Grammy winner not only has a large collection of statuettes to her name, but also a padded real estate portfolio. So, how many homes does Taylor Swift own?

While it's evident Swift is a talented musician (she crashed the Ticketmaster site in 2022), you probably didn’t know that she has a knack for buying homes. Keep reading for a detailed look at the houses Swift owns and each of their unique features.

Inside the luxurious homes Taylor Swift owns.

At just 33 years old, Swift has managed to grow her real estate portfolio to a whopping $150 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. Here’s a look at a few of her gorgeous homes.

Taylor Swift bought her first home in Nashville.

In the center of Nashville’s “Music Row” neighborhood sits Swift’s first home, according to Trulia. The condo was built in 2008 and features floor-to-ceiling windows, a rooftop pool, and an industrial-style theme throughout. The pop star scooped up the unit in 2009 for $1.99 million.

Taylor Swift paid $2 million for a luxury condo in Nashville.

In 2011, Swift became the proud owner of a Nashville property built in 1934. The estate was crafted by the U.S. ambassador to Denmark at the time, Trulia notes, and contains a 5,600-square-foot home and a 2,000-square-foot guest house. The main home features four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. In 2017, Swift’s Nashville property was estimated to be worth $3.8 million, though it probably carries a much higher value today.

Taylor Swift also owns properties in New York.

In 2014, Swift purchased two penthouses in a Tribeca building, according to Trulia. Here are a few interesting facts about the property: -Swift purchased the units from Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson.

-She paid nearly $20 million for both units, which are located in the Sugar Loaf building.

-Swift combined the units to create an 8,309-square-foot condo.

-The property has 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.





After that purchase, the Look What You Made Me Do writer went on to acquire a $9.75 million apartment in that same building. She also owns an $18 million unit next door to that, Robb Report points out. The media outlet estimates that Swift’s NYC properties have a combined value of $45 million.

Swift also owns a Cape Cod-style cottage in Beverly Hills.

Swift’s quaint Beverly Hills cottage can only be described as something out of a love story. The property was built in 1941 and sits next to the north side of Franklin Canyon, notes Trulia. Stretching across an acre and a half of land, the estate boasts a house with three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. Swift purchased the property in 2011 for $3.55 million.

Inside Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island beach house.

Purchased in 2013 for $17.75 million, Swift’s seaside estate in R.I. stretches across five acres. Here are some facts about the property: -The R.I. beach house overlooks the Block Island Sound.

-Swift hosts her Fourth of July parties at the colonial-style mansion.

-The property itself is about 12,000 square feet. Today, it’s estimated to be worth $30 million

Swift owns an iconic 1934 Beverly Hills mansion.

One of the singer's more recent real estate purchases includes a mansion previously owned by Samual Goldwyn, a famous Hollywood film producer. Swift bought the home in 2015 for $25 million. The 10,982 estate holds a seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom home, an original 1934 pool house, a tennis court, and a screening room, per Robb Report.