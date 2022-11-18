Ticketmaster Is Under the Microscope Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Issues

The Attorney General added, "I would hope the company is doing everything it can to make sure the customers, from today forward, have a much smoother and fairer experience. As an industry player, you think Ticketmaster would be well aware that these were probably going to be the most popular tickets or close to the most popular tickets they’ve ever had."

Only time will tell if charges mount against the company, but it's safe to say that things aren't looking good for Ticketmaster at the moment.