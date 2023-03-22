Home > Media & Entertainment Source: Getty Images Attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour? Here Are 10 Seat Upgrade Hacks By Kate Z Mar. 21 2023, Published 10:01 p.m. ET

If you scored tickets to Taylor Swift’s The Eras tour, consider yourself very lucky. Between the disastrous Ticketmaster technology glitch and hours-long wait times, fans were outraged and struggled to get tickets.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

While potential buyers took to social media to air their grievances, others checked browser tools to figure out their actual place in line and created a Google Chrome browser extension to hack the system and get tickets faster. So, if you were able to get tickets to her show, you may now be looking for Taylor Swift seat upgrade hacks. We've got you covered!

Check out 12 ways to upgrade your Taylor Swift seat.

Source: Getty Images

Whether a you're a Capital One cardholder or a “Verified Fan,” despite receiving an email to “boost your place in line,” Swifties still had over 10,000 people ahead of them in the digital line for a ticket. Meanwhile, non-boosted fans were able to easily snag seats, which left the cardholders and verified Swifties out in the cold. These botched ticket sales caused lawyers to sue Ticketmaster on behalf of outraged fans. Well, if you were able to get tickets to The Eras tour, you may be looking for ways to upgrade your Taylor Swift seat. Here are 12 of the best hacks we’ve found for upgrading concert seats.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

1. Call customer service

Source: Ticketmaster Facebook

Want upgraded seats? Just call your concert ticketing company and tell them you’d like an upgrade, but keep in mind that this may only work with certain tickets of the same price or more. You may have to pay a fee and cover the price difference.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

2. Create fan tees

Tiktoker (@sbenish) mentioned how she and her crew were upgraded seats at a previous tour after creating their own Taylor Swift fan tees. If you'd like to have a chance to be chosen for an upgrade at the last minute, we suggest you create your own statement-making hats, signs and Taylor Swift tees too.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

3. Flash sales

Flash sales were all the rage a few years ago, and today if you follow concert venues and ticketing sites on social media, you may get lucky and uncover a limited-time deal or score last minute upgraded seats.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

4. Event sponsorship promos

Since The Eras Tour is presented by Capital One, the banking giant was able to offer exclusive pre-sale tickets to cardmembers. But Capital One is also hosting a slew of sweepstakes, promos and contests where Swifties can play along for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show, and maybe even score seat upgrades.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

5. Last minute offers

Keep an eye on social media for any last-minute seat upgrade offers or announcements from the venue or event organizers. @CapitalOne will host last minute seat-upgrades for Capital One cardholders who participate in an elevator photo-op. To win, add #Sweepstakes to your post with #TSxCapitalOne for a chance to win.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

6. Seat upgrade apps

Before the big event, try your luck and download mobile apps that may offer last minute seat upgrades. We like Pogoseat, Vivid Seats and StubHub.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

7. Seat exchange

You can connect with other fans to swap or purchase better seats through social media groups or forums. For example, Swifties have been using Twitter, Facebook, Tumblr and TikTok pages like @ErasTourResell, TS Tour Connect and TS FandomFund to facilitate face-value sales, and to exchange tickets and seats amongst fellow devotees.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

8. Concert contests and sweepstakes

Enter radio station and social media contests to win upgraded tickets or VIP experiences like New York's Z100 who is giving away a pair of tickets to one of Taylor's shows at MetLife Stadium.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

9.Try ticket resale sites

Keep your eyes glued to ticket resale websites like StubHub, SeatGeek and VividSeats for upgraded tickets and seats that other fans may be selling.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

10. Last-minute ticket releases