'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to poke contestant's eye because of his profession

It’s not a comfortable feeling to have a stranger all up in your business. The fact that it made Harvey uncomfortable was also clear.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey's antics and dramatic reactions to stupid or racy answers on "Family Feud" are a major part of the fun on the show. But sometimes he even goes on to hit people and threaten the production team as part of his humor. Even a medical professional was not excused as the host called him out over something that especially affects men. Harvey had a problem with one of the most widely used medical practices in the world today.

via GIPHY

 

That process is a prostate examination, which men are encouraged to go for at least twice or thrice every year. While it is important to get checked once in a while, the procedure of checking one’s prostate is not the most comfortable. So when a colorectal surgeon named JB came to “Family Feud,” Harvey jumped on the opportunity to set things straight. “Just the guy I’ve been wanting to talk to,” the host said in a sarcastic tone. “This prostate exam that I’ve to go to twice a year…I’m just curious about the method. With all of the technology that’s available to man today, why?” It’s not what he said but the way that he said it that was so hilarious. “Why has no one come up with a simple way that you don’t have to lower a man’s dignity?” he asked.

 

It’s not a comfortable feeling to have a stranger all up in your business. The fact that it made Harvey uncomfortable was also clear. “You’re gonna put a glove on and then you’re gonna say stupid stuff…I hate it cause you’re, 'Lay on your side, pull your knees up to your side, smile.' I’m not smiling. I hate that,” the 68-year-old added.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on
Screenshot showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey even suggested a method that would make the patients’ lives easier. It doesn’t involve going fingers deep like the method used today, but rather a contraption that would just take pictures of one’s prostate. That certainly would make it a lot less awkward going to the doctor, and perhaps a little less painful as well. Unfortunately, such a device has not yet been taken into mainstream use just yet. The host thought that he had made his point but didn’t expect the surgeon to clap back. It turned out that JB had decent comedic timing as well, that too after Harvey threatened to poke his finger into the medical professional’s eye. “I wanna take this finger right here…I want to push it in your eye right now,” he said.

 

The surgeon, however, was not going to take all these jokes without a retort. “Can I make a recommendation?” the doctor asked. This piqued the host’s interest. “Find a surgeon with small hands,” he added. The veteran host was stunned upon hearing this and responded with a sarcastic laugh. "This guy is killing me," Harvey added.

