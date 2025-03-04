'Shark Tank' offers 5-figure deal to a single mom who solved a huge problem every bride faces

The single mom had the idea back in 2002, but due to several factors, her entrepreneurial pursuits had to wait.

If there's anything one can learn from successful brands such as Walmart or KFC, it's that there's no right age to become an entrepreneur. “Shark Tank” is one platform where everyone from a child to the elderly can get funds and guidance for their innovative ventures. Heather Stenlake's success is the perfect example of that. The single mom used $40,000 of her retirement savings to start her company called Bridal Buddy. It specializes in making a sheer slip that allows a bride to pee without sullying her dress. Her pitch was incredible, and she even brought a model named Marissa to demonstrate how to use the product according to CNBC Make It.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridal Buddy💍🚽👰🏼 (@bridalbuddy)

Heather had the idea for the product in 2002, but as she was having kids at the time, she focussed on being a stay-at-home mom. In 2015, she found her notes and decided to finally give her idea a chance. At the very least, it landed her a spot on the show. “I am divorced now, but I never stopped thinking about my product idea. And all though I didn’t have as much encouragement as I would have liked back then, I have a lot of it now,” she said.

Will the Sharks say yes to this bridal business? 👰💍 #SharkTank pic.twitter.com/XW9dEN7U7U — Shark Tank (@ABCSharkTank) May 12, 2017

She had wanted $75,000 for 10% equity, but it didn’t get off to a good start as Robert Herjavec and Mark Cuban backed out. That’s when Marrisa came to Heather’s rescue. “I got up here, and I showed my underpants to the international community because I believe in Heather,” she said. “She is brilliant, and I am telling you right now, the way that brides respond to this product, I think some of ya’ll are making a mistake.”

Her speech moved the sharks, and the offers started coming. Lori Greiner and Kevin O’Leary offered to invest in exchange for a 25% stake in the business for each. They also wanted Marissa to be a quarter owner. However, this did not sit well with the other sharks since Heather would only retain 25% of her company. Barbara Corcoran then offered the money for a third of the company before going down to 30%. O’Leary and Greiner matched the offer, and Heather then closed the deal with the duo.

This was a deal that was verbally agreed upon without any of the paperwork. Legally, that meant nothing. According to a report in Shark Tank Recap, the deal was never really closed, but Bridal Buddy’s appearance on “Shark Tank” gave it the boost it needed. It gave the brand substantial media coverage as it was featured in magazines and on TV segments. The report also stated that the company had achieved lifetime sales of $3 million until mid-2024.

"I'm working on adding on to the line of Bridal Buddy to accommodate different styles of gowns. I also have another bathroom-related product that is in the works that will make everyone's life a little easier,” Heather had said in 2017 after the “Shark Tank” episode as per a report in Women.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridal Buddy💍🚽👰🏼 (@bridalbuddy)

The company is still going strong, and the product is now available in three different designs. They’re even selling internationally on Amazon, apart from being available for purchase at several bridal boutiques. Heather’s “Shark Tank” appearance really worked wonders for her company.