ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

‘Shark Tank’ judges have a heated battle over a hat business — as one investor tried to steal the deal

O'Leary and Corcoran tried to speak but John was relentless in pushing his offer.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the Sharks quarreling to push their offers (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing the Sharks quarreling to push their offers (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Although all investors on "Shark Tank" are impressed by innovative pitches and even participate in some, it's rare for entrepreneurs to get more than one of them interested in financing their venture. But when they do, a battle to seal the deal for a lucrative business may turn into an all-out war between the sharks. The firm Noggin Boss managed to do that with a catchy product that investors were a bit too enthusiastic to finance.

Screenshot showing the two entrepreneurs making their pitch
Screenshot showing the two entrepreneurs making their pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Entrepreneurs, Gabe Cooper and Sean Starner appeared on Shark Tank Season 13 to pitch their custom oversized hat business, Noggin Boss. They walked into the tank with a flurry of people wearing their large hats. They told the Sharks how their products fuel the passion of sporting fans who love them all across social media. They claimed to be the only giant hat makers in the country that allowed customers to fully customize the products. Their ask was $50,000 for 25% equity in their company.

Screenshot showing Gabe
Screenshot showing Gabe (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

After revealing that the company had sold hats worth $30,000 in four months, they explained how they had sparked interest from a wide range of sporting events. They added that the Covid-19 pandemic interrupted their launch, which stifled their sales.

Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary wearing a giant hat
Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary wearing a giant hat (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

They explained that the hats cost $20 and were sold for $65. Gabe first made an oversized hat along with his daughter for a charity golf tournament and after getting a positive response, the founders knew that they had to bring it to the market.

At this point, Daymond John questioned why the company had sold hats worth only $30,000 if there was so much interest. The entrepreneurs explained that the biggest offers that they get are from promotional companies and licensing opportunities, which they don't know how to navigate. They further added that they couldn’t fulfill 95% of their orders as most customers want licensed logos on their hats but the duo was unable to obtain the rights, which is why they need a shark on board.

John was the first to jump in with an offer of $50,000 for 30% equity before Cuban hopped in saying that if the duo closed the deal with John, he could get them a deal with his NBA team, Dallas Mavericks. 

Screenshot showing Mark Cuban talking to the duo
Screenshot showing Mark Cuban talking to the duo (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Following the offer, Lori Greiner dropped out, to clear the field. However, both Kevin O’Leary and Barbara Corcoran looked interested in making an offer as well. But, before they could do so, John turned up the heat asking the entrepreneurs to make a decision. "30% just take it right!" John said while O'Leary and Corcoran were still speaking.

Screenshots showing the Sharks speaking over each other
Screenshots showing the Sharks speaking over each other (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

"Careful wait! I'd like to make an offer," O'Leary said. "Guys over here, I have been trying to talk, over here please!" Corcoran added. However, John kept pressing the duo to make a deal. "Wait a second Damon why can't they hear other offers?" O'Leary said, with both John and Corcoran speaking over him. As the quarrel got noisier, the two entrepreneurs caved under pressure and accepted John's deal.

 

The deal turned out to be great for the company since months after closing it, Noggin Boss took the sporting world by storm. After a photo of Washington Commander RB Brian Robinson wearing a giant hat went viral, the company's hats started popping up everywhere, Front Office Sports reported. 

 

Several other sporting personalities, commentators, and presenters also donned the company's hats while appearing on television.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
‘Shark Tank’ judges have a heated battle over a hat business — as one investor tried to steal the deal
NEWS
‘Shark Tank’ judges have a heated battle over a hat business — as one investor tried to steal the deal
O'Leary and Corcoran tried to speak but John was relentless in pushing his offer.
4 hours ago
Youngest guest on 'Antiques Roadshow' says 'I'm gonna be rich' after expert revealed value of his item
NEWS
Youngest guest on 'Antiques Roadshow' says 'I'm gonna be rich' after expert revealed value of his item
The boy said that he wanted to be a collector in the future as well to get rich in life.
6 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant goes against her husband and risks it all for a brand new car: "I wanna go..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant goes against her husband and risks it all for a brand new car: "I wanna go..."
The contestant proved that the wife is always right by making every choice count.
7 hours ago
Costco shopper who bought the store chicken issues a major warning: "I just want people to..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper who bought the store chicken issues a major warning: "I just want people to..."
The practice has been banned in European countries according to the shopper.
8 hours ago
Pat Sajak fires back at 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who asked him 'what kind of puzzle is that?'
NEWS
Pat Sajak fires back at 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who asked him 'what kind of puzzle is that?'
The host had been seeing the contestant criticize the show and finally gave it back.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hands over his card to woman as he felt awkward asking one question
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hands over his card to woman as he felt awkward asking one question
Harvey stuttered through the round as the question made him visibly uncomfortable.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards in anger and tells players 'y'all should be ashamed'
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards in anger and tells players 'y'all should be ashamed'
Even after someone mentioned the obvious word, the absurd answers didn't stop.
1 day ago
Pat Sajak scolds 'Wheel of Fortune' player after he made one major mistake: "Don't ever do it again"
NEWS
Pat Sajak scolds 'Wheel of Fortune' player after he made one major mistake: "Don't ever do it again"
Dixie took the scolding lightly as he went into the bonus round with confidence.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player pulls off the 'greatest comeback' in show history — even Drew was in disbelief
NEWS
'Price is Right' player pulls off the 'greatest comeback' in show history — even Drew was in disbelief
Drew Carey was also on his toes as the contestant was racing against the clock to get the price right.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' stars took their business skills to 'Family Feud' and played the game like absolute pros
NEWS
'Shark Tank' stars took their business skills to 'Family Feud' and played the game like absolute pros
The 'Sharks' beat the team of "The Talk" to head into the Bonus Round of the show.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper noticed something really odd after opening her Sprite cans: "Y'all gonna drink this..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper noticed something really odd after opening her Sprite cans: "Y'all gonna drink this..."
McGee shared that it wasn't the case with one or two cans but every single can of Sprite
3 days ago
'Jeopardy’ host Ken Jennings takes a subtle dig at 'Wheel of Fortune' off camera: "They'd gone..."
NEWS
'Jeopardy’ host Ken Jennings takes a subtle dig at 'Wheel of Fortune' off camera: "They'd gone..."
While their shows are constantly competing, the two haven't expressed anything against each other.
3 days ago
How much does Manuela Arbeláez earn per episode on 'Price is Right'? It's a lot more than we thought
NEWS
How much does Manuela Arbeláez earn per episode on 'Price is Right'? It's a lot more than we thought
Arbeláez shot to fame after a mishap in which she gave away a free car to a contestant.
3 days ago
Lori Greiner broke down when a father and son’s 'Shark Tank' pitch took an unbelievable turn
NEWS
Lori Greiner broke down when a father and son’s 'Shark Tank' pitch took an unbelievable turn
The father's journey as an entrepreneur surprised sharks and even impressed Kevin O'Leary.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' model channels her inner psychic to predict win for a contestant: "Did you get any vibe..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' model channels her inner psychic to predict win for a contestant: "Did you get any vibe..."
The player didn't start out performing well, but things started turning around soon.
4 days ago
Costco shopper issues serious warning for parents who buy baby diapers: "My daughter started to..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper issues serious warning for parents who buy baby diapers: "My daughter started to..."
The brand recently switched its supplier in a major move at the beginning of the year.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' models accidentally break a brand new TV on the set in bizarre moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' models accidentally break a brand new TV on the set in bizarre moment
The announcer had to remove the TV from the list of prizes after the epic blunder.
4 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player makes Pat Sajak drop his cards after her awkward comment: "Excuse me..."
NEWS
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player makes Pat Sajak drop his cards after her awkward comment: "Excuse me..."
The host known for his witty comments made people laugh simply with a straight face.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' fans are begging for 'creepy' game created by Drew Carey to be taken off show
NEWS
'Price is Right' fans are begging for 'creepy' game created by Drew Carey to be taken off show
Fans argue that the show has plenty of fun games and this isn't needed.
5 days ago
Pat Sajak calls 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'dangerous' after she starts dancing very close to him
NEWS
Pat Sajak calls 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'dangerous' after she starts dancing very close to him
The player got a little too physical while celebrating her mega car and cash win.
5 days ago