'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells RuPaul 'This is not how you play' after hearing his answer

Harvey was unable to believe what just happened and stood there staring at the screen.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshot of RuPaul Charles and Steve Harvey on "Celebrity Family Feud." (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot of RuPaul Charles and Steve Harvey on "Celebrity Family Feud." (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey may be one of TV's most popular hosts, but RuPaul Charles is a legend on the small screen in America. The nation’s ‘Queen of Drag’ has made a successful career by hosting the popular TV show "RuPaul’s Drag Race" as per Collider. When Harvey and RuPaul shared the screen, some witty banter was expected, but what happened left Harvey stunned. RuPaul turned out to be exceptional on "Celebrity Family Feud" and answered a question correctly without even hearing it till the end. The performance even left Steve Harvey stunned.

RuPaul was playing against Katie in a game in which they had to correctly answer a survey question. “Name a way a woman can flirt with a man without…” Harvey said before the ‘Queen of Drag’ hit the buzzer. The star admitted that it was a mistake to not hear the question and suggested that it wasn't family-friendly. "Name a way a woman can flirt with a man without him thinking that she's a w***e," RuPaul said.

Screenshot of Katie Stevens, Steve Harvey, and RuPaul Charles on
Screenshot of Katie Stevens, Steve Harvey, and RuPaul Charles on "Celebrity Family Feud. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey seemed petrified as the words came out of their mouth since it was supposed to be a family-friendly show. Regardless, that doesn’t mean that RuPaul got the answer wrong. "By batting her eyelashes," they said without even knowing the full question, and it was still the top answer.

The “Family Feud” host just stood there staring at the screen over his head. RuPaul was off celebrating as they did a ramp walk on the stage. The ‘Queen of Drag’ had put his team in a prime position to win the game and seemed pretty happy about the performance. It was a brilliant moment that everyone in the studio enjoyed.

 

RuPaul was playing with judges and contestants from their popular show against the cast of "The Bold Type." Although the former had a strong start to the game, it was the latter who won the game show in the end. It was all down to the efforts of Katie Stevens and Stephen Conrad Moore. They were the ones who played the Fast Money round at the end of the show.

In this round, the team that won the previous round got to send two players. Harvey asked five survey questions to each within a certain time limit. They were given points based on the popularity of the answers in the survey and the objective was to get to 200 points.

 

First up was Katie and she was able to all the questions without much difficulty except one, which was, “Name a place on your body where you want to be lightly tickled.” She passed on it first but later said, “Arms.” She was able to amass 147 points and then it was Stephen’s turn who only needed 53. That was not much of a challenge for the actor and The Bold Type’s cast won $25,000 for Girls Inc.

