Fans can now Spend Time at the Lakeside Cottage Featured in 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith,' Here's How

Several locations used for movies such as the stairs in 'Joker' or the restaurant in 'Serendipity,' have achieved iconic status in years that followed. As fans continue to be obsessed with memorabilia and places featured on scree, those who have been following the popular Amazon series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," can rent a lakeside cottage featured in the show. Nestled along the picturesque shoreline of Faggeto Lario on Italy's Lake Como, the charming retreat known as "The Writer's Nest" offers guests a chance to step into the shoes of the fictional couple John and Jane, portrayed by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. Although it might not come with the action-packed experience featured in the show, the cottage does transport fans into the intriguing world of espionage.

Image Source: Donald Glover attends Amazon Prime's "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" New York Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Originally built in the 1800s within a historic stone quarry, The Writer's Nest boasts a captivating blend of history and modern comfort. With three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and stunning views of Lake Como, the nearly 1,300-square-foot property is available for booking at just under $860 per night.

The cottage's rich history adds to its allure, with author Giuseppe Guin having famously penned novels within its walls, thus giving rise to its name.

Furthermore, remnants of the quarry's past are still visible, with the rock hanging above bearing the marks of quarrymen who once toiled there centuries ago, to shape stones for constructing homes and churches around the lake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mr. & mrs. smith (@smithsonprime)

Surrounded by a grassy beach and featuring circular stepped rocks once used by local fishermen, The Writer's Nest offers guests a serene and picturesque setting. Inside, the cottage exudes rustic charm, adorned with antiques and natural materials.

Notable features include a library crafted from centuries-old chestnut wood and a kitchen sink carved into granite.

Despite its historic ambiance, the cottage is equipped with modern amenities for a comfortable stay. Moreover, guests have access to air conditioning, a washing machine, a dishwasher, and Wi-Fi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lake Como (@lake_como_italy)

Outdoor amenities include a barbecue area, an outdoor dining table, and sunbeds for relaxation. Accessible only by boat, The Writer's Nest offers a unique sense of seclusion and tranquility. Private boats can also be arranged to transport guests during their stay.

The popularity of the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" series has sparked increased interest in travel to Lake Como, with searches for accommodations in the region rising by 36% since the show's premiere on Prime Video.

This phenomenon mirrors the trend observed after viewers tuned into previous series like "The White Lotus," indicating a growing appetite for travel experiences inspired by popular media.

The new Prime Video series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" offers a unique blend of espionage and relationship drama, featuring protagonists John (Donald Glover) and Jane (Maya Erskine) as undercover spies navigating the complexities of a fake marriage. It is also a spinoff of the popular movie of the same name, that featured Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in lead roles.

While the show diverges significantly from its 2005 namesake, it captivates viewers with its modern approach to storytelling. Despite its shortcomings in character development, the series captivates viewers with its engaging narrative.

The series expertly balances high-stakes espionage missions with intimate moments between John and Jane, creating a compelling blend of action and drama that keeps audiences hooked.

