What Was 'Boogie Nights' Star Burt Reynolds' Net Worth at the Time of His Death?

Name Burt Reynolds Net Worth $3 Million Annual Income $10 Million Sources of Income Movies, TV Shows & Web Series Date of Birth February 11, 1936 Date of Death September 6, 2018 Age (at the time of death) 82 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Director & Producer (Films & TV), Actor, Voice Artist, Screenwriter, Author

The "Boogie Nights" American actor who received fame in the 1970s with his "Smokey and the Bandit" release had a net worth of $3 million at the time of his death in 2018, per Celebrity Net Worth. Reynolds won 35 awards including an Emmy and also received a prestigious Oscar nomination. Some of his commendable films include "Deliverance," "The Longest Yard," "The End," "Boogie Nights," "White Lightning," and more. His net worth was much more but had incurred major income losses due to bad investment advice, divorces, and unnecessary expenses. He wanted to pursue his athletic passion since college but a car accident made him unfit and he was encouraged to pursue acting.

Actor Burt Reynolds discusses the film "The Last Movie Star" at Build Studio | Getty Images | Photo by Matthew Eisman

Burt bagged his first role in 1971 in "Angel Baby" and got his career breakthrough with "Riverboat" and then delivered massive hits such as "Deliverance" and "Smokey and the Bandits" in the 80s. His major chunk of income came from the phenomenal acting projects he bagged on the big screen and TV. Reynolds emerged as a famous name when he appeared on "Gunsmoke" and "Hawk" and later gave enormous hits on the big screen and became a popular name in Hollywood. Reynolds tasted fame in the initial phases of his career and earned himself a net worth of $60 million which is to be estimated at around $150 million but lost a major part of it because of his decisions.

Burt Reynolds always wanted to live a lavish lifestyle and therefore, purchased several homes and had a 160-acre ranch that had 150 horses. He already had mansions in Florida and Georgia and purchased yet another one in Beverly Hills after his marriage with Loni Anderson. He also had a nightclub restaurant named Burt's Place in Atlanta and a private "dinner theatre" to educate and train young artists in Jupiter, Florida. His net worth diminished due to his impulsive investment decisions due to which at one point he had to borrow money and was then sued due to his inability to pay the amount. His assets at the time of bankruptcy were $6.65 million while debts totaled $11.2 million.

Actor Burt Reynolds accepts the award for Taurus Lifetime Achievement for an Action Movie Star | Getty Image | Photo by Vince Bucci

Reynolds was renowned for his charismatic presence on-screen and had a quite lot on his plate when it came to his love life. He was married four times and has adopted a child, Quinton Anderson Reynolds whom he called his greatest achievement. Reynolds first married Judy Carne from 1963-65 at the start of his career and then married the actress Liza Minelli but the marriage ended in 1971. He was also in a relationship with Dinah Shore in the 1970s. He then met Sally Field the "Mrs Doubtfire" actress on "Smokey and the Bandit" sets and the fondness grew into a love relationship but they parted ways in 1982. Reynolds met Loni Kaye Anderson on "The Merv Griffin Show" with whom he had one of the most extraordinary weddings. He adopted Quinton Anderson Reynolds with Anderson but the couple separated in 1994, with Anderson getting a $2 million cheque and a lavish house.

Quinton Reynolds and Burt Reynolds during the 2005 Professional Dancers Society Annual Gypsy Awards | Getty Images | Photo by John Heller

Kirstie Alley & Burt Reynolds during 1991 Emmy Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Did Burt Reynolds have any children?

Yes. He had adopted Quinton Anderson Reynolds when he was three months old.

Has Burt Reynolds received an Oscar?

No, Reynolds secured an Oscar nomination in 1997 for "Boogie Nights" and won 35 other awards, including an Emmy.

How and when did Burt Reynolds die?

He died at the age of 82 on September 6, 2018, due to a heart attack.

