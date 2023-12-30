Name Roger Clemens Net Worth $70 Million Sources of Income Tournaments, endorsements DOB 4th August 1962 Age 61 years Gender Male Nationality American Profession Baseball Player, athlete, actor

Also Read: Comedian Matt Walsh has Gained Popularity for His Role in HBO Series 'Veep'; Here's His Net Worth

Legendary baseball pitcher Roger Clemens also known by his nickname "Rocket," is now retired with an estimated net worth of $70 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. He was recognized as one of the fastest pitchers that the MLB history has ever seen, with 354 wins and 4672 strikeouts. His phenomenal skills and records helped him bag seven Cy Young Awards with other MLB and recognized awards. There was a point in time when he was serving as a member of four different teams and won the PItching Triple Crown award. Clemens won his first World Series in 1999, and in the year 2000, he recorded his 300th win with a massive strikeout of 4000th. Clemens also set the record for securing more than 4000 strikeouts as a pitcher, alongside Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, and Steve Carlton.

SUGAR LAND, TX - SEPTEMBER 07: Roger Clemens #21 of the Sugar Land Skeeters pitches against the Long Island Ducks on September 7, 2012 in Sugar Land, Texas.|Getty Images|Photo by Bob Levey

Clemens' baseball career had been the key source of income for him ever since he started his career by landing a spot in the Boston Red Sox in the MLB draft in 1983. After the Red Sox, he played for the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Yankees, the Houston Astros, and Kansas Stars and made astonishing records being one of the highest-paid MLB pitchers. Clemens earned $150 million from MLB, and bagged $10-$20 million from endorsement deals with brands like companies like Coca-Cola and Autonation. But, these contracts were terminated due to Clemens' involvement in a steroid controversy. He was accused by the court of being an avid user of anabolic steroids in the Mitchell Report. After a long legal battle, Clemens was found not guilty in 2012.

Also Read: What's Infinite Banking? All About the TikTok Trend to Turn Insurance Policies Into Cash Reservoirs

BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 14: Roger Clemens, Nomar Garciaparra and Pedro Martinez take part during a pre-game ceremony marking their entry into the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame before action between the Red Sox and the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on August 14, 2014 in Boston, Massachusetts. Earleir they had been inducted in to the Red Sox Hall of Fame.|Getty Images|Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Clemens has now joined ESPN as a guest analyst for major events such as the MLB opening night telecast. Clemes who is a two-time World Series Champion is joined by Karl Ravech, analyst Eduardo Perez, and reporter Buster Olney in the booth.

Also Read: What Is Tech Visionary Ayman Hariri's Net Worth?

In 1984, Roger Clemens got married to Debra Lynn Godfrey, who is an entrepreneur and a golf enthusiast. The couple welcomed their four sons namely Koby, Kory, Kacy, and Kody. Besides this, Clemens is always in the news for extra marital affair with the singer Mindy McCready. The singer revealed in an interview that she was 16 in a karaoke bar when they met and she didn't want to get married to Clemens. McCready and Clemens have enjoyed several trips to Plam Springs, New York, and Las Vegas together.

FRANKLIN, TN - DECEMBER 03: Debra Lynn Godfrey and Roger Clemens attend 2012 CMT Artists Of The Year at The Factory at Franklin on December 3, 2012 in Franklin, Tennessee.|Getty Images|Photo by Rick Diamond

Instagram 53,800 Followers Twitter 79,900 Followers

NEW YORK - CIRCA 2000: Roger Clemens #22 of the New York Yankees pitches against the New York Mets during a Major League Baseball game circa 2000 at Shea Stadium in the Queens borough of New York City. Clemens played for the Yankees from 1999-2003 and 07.|Getty Images|Photo by Focus on Sport

Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame 2014 (Winner)

Cy Young Award 2004 (Winner)

Commissioner's Historic Achievement Award 2004 (Winner)

MLB Player of the Week Award 2003 (Winner)

Sporting News Pitcher of the Year Award 2001 (Winner)

Outstanding Pitcher of the Year Award (Player's Choice) 2001 (Winner)

Triple Crown of Pitching 1998 (Winner)

Outstanding Pitcher of the Year Award (Player's Choice) 1998 (Winner)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Subway Series Champions New York Yankees Andy Pettite and Roger Clemens holding the 2000 World Series Trophy on October 27, 2000 in New York.|Getty Images| Photo by Steve Crandall

How many World Series was Roger Clemens part of?

Roger Clemens had the opportunity to play in eight World Series Starts.

When did Roger Clemens retire from MLB?

Roger Clemens never retired officially, he played his last game in 2007.

Is Roger Clemens married?

Yes. Roger Clemens got married to his wife Debra Lynn Godfrey in 1984

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Director Gore Verbinski's Net Worth?

From 'Captain Courageous' to 'It's a Mad Mad World': Spencer Tracy's Cinematic Journey and Net Worth