From the Nickname 'Rocket' to Allegations of Using Steroids: Roger Clemens' Life and Net Worth
|Name
|Roger Clemens
|Net Worth
|$70 Million
|Sources of Income
|Tournaments, endorsements
|DOB
|4th August 1962
|Age
|61 years
|Gender
|Male
|Nationality
|American
|Profession
|Baseball Player, athlete, actor
What is Roger Clemen’s net worth?
Legendary baseball pitcher Roger Clemens also known by his nickname "Rocket," is now retired with an estimated net worth of $70 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. He was recognized as one of the fastest pitchers that the MLB history has ever seen, with 354 wins and 4672 strikeouts. His phenomenal skills and records helped him bag seven Cy Young Awards with other MLB and recognized awards. There was a point in time when he was serving as a member of four different teams and won the PItching Triple Crown award. Clemens won his first World Series in 1999, and in the year 2000, he recorded his 300th win with a massive strikeout of 4000th. Clemens also set the record for securing more than 4000 strikeouts as a pitcher, alongside Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, and Steve Carlton.
What are Roger Clemens’ sources of income?
Clemens' baseball career had been the key source of income for him ever since he started his career by landing a spot in the Boston Red Sox in the MLB draft in 1983. After the Red Sox, he played for the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Yankees, the Houston Astros, and Kansas Stars and made astonishing records being one of the highest-paid MLB pitchers. Clemens earned $150 million from MLB, and bagged $10-$20 million from endorsement deals with brands like companies like Coca-Cola and Autonation. But, these contracts were terminated due to Clemens' involvement in a steroid controversy. He was accused by the court of being an avid user of anabolic steroids in the Mitchell Report. After a long legal battle, Clemens was found not guilty in 2012.
Clemens has now joined ESPN as a guest analyst for major events such as the MLB opening night telecast. Clemes who is a two-time World Series Champion is joined by Karl Ravech, analyst Eduardo Perez, and reporter Buster Olney in the booth.
Personal life
In 1984, Roger Clemens got married to Debra Lynn Godfrey, who is an entrepreneur and a golf enthusiast. The couple welcomed their four sons namely Koby, Kory, Kacy, and Kody. Besides this, Clemens is always in the news for extra marital affair with the singer Mindy McCready. The singer revealed in an interview that she was 16 in a karaoke bar when they met and she didn't want to get married to Clemens. McCready and Clemens have enjoyed several trips to Plam Springs, New York, and Las Vegas together.
Social media following
|53,800 Followers
|79,900 Followers
Awards and recognition
Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame 2014 (Winner)
Cy Young Award 2004 (Winner)
Commissioner's Historic Achievement Award 2004 (Winner)
MLB Player of the Week Award 2003 (Winner)
Sporting News Pitcher of the Year Award 2001 (Winner)
Outstanding Pitcher of the Year Award (Player's Choice) 2001 (Winner)
Triple Crown of Pitching 1998 (Winner)
Outstanding Pitcher of the Year Award (Player's Choice) 1998 (Winner)
FAQs
How many World Series was Roger Clemens part of?
Roger Clemens had the opportunity to play in eight World Series Starts.
When did Roger Clemens retire from MLB?
Roger Clemens never retired officially, he played his last game in 2007.
Is Roger Clemens married?
Yes. Roger Clemens got married to his wife Debra Lynn Godfrey in 1984
