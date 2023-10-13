What Is MLB Legend Randy Johnson's Net Worth?

Name Randy Johnson Net worth $95 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Baseball, photography DOB 10 September 1963 Age 60 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Former Baseball Player, Photographer

Retired professional baseball player Randy Johnson has an estimated net worth of $95 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Johnson was named, "The Big Unit," and was one of the most prominent pitchers in American Baseball history. Standing 6'10" tall, he was regarded as the "most feared pitcher in baseball" due to his intimidating stature. Now, after retirement, Johnson has taken up his passion for photography and works as an NFL and wildlife photographer.

Photographer/baseball player Randy Johnson participates in the 37th Annual Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race | Getty Images | Photo by Albert L. Ortega

Johnson was selected by the Atlanta Braves right after high school in 1982. In the 1985 draft, he was picked by the Montreal Expos and after three years in the minor league system, he made his major league debut. After his outstanding performance in the 1994 season, he won the American League Cy Young Award and went on to play for the Mariners till 1998 before moving to Houston Astros.

He then moved to Arizona Diamondbacks in 1999 and enjoyed great success till 2004. He and Curt Schilling led the Diamondbacks to its first World Series and championship in 2001 after which they were hailed as "Sportsmen of the Year" by Sports Illustrated. In 2004, Randy threw the 17th perfect game in MLB history to become the oldest player to accomplish the feat at 40 years of age.

Pitcher Randy Johnson #41 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals | Getty Images | Photo by Tim Umphrey

His major contracts included a three-year deal worth $17.6 million in 1996 with the Mariners and a four-year, $52.4 million contract with the Diamondbacks in 1998. He made an annual salary of $16 million per year in 2004 and 2005 and in 2006, he signed a three-year, $44 million deal with the Yankees, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

He was also the 24th pitcher to reach 300 wins and at 46 years old, he was the second oldest MLB player before he announced his retirement from baseball in January of 2010. His final MLB statistics marked a 303-166 overall record with a 3.29 ERA and 4,875 strikeouts.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, in his 21 seasons, Johnson earned more than $175 million in salary and millions more from endorsements, becoming one of the highest-paid baseball players in MLB history. After retirement, he returned to his photography major (photojournalism) from 1983 to 1985 at the University of Southern California. He now works as an NFL, wildlife, music concerts, and travel photography.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randy Johnson (@rj51photos)

Johnson bought a $2.7 million home in Paradise Valley, Arizona, in 2006, which he listed in the market for a whopping $25 million in 2014. However, Johnson failed to find a buyer at that price, and in 2018, he slashed the price down to $14.5 million. He failed to find a buyer again and the property was finally auctioned off in 2019 for $7.3 million after the bid started at $4 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Johnson has been married to Lisa Wiehoff since 1993. Together the couple have four children, Sammy, Tanner, Willow, and Alexandria. He also has another daughter, Heather, from a previous relationship.

Randy "Big Unit" Johnson playing with his daughter Samantha while his wife Lisa looks on at home | Getty Images | Photo by Acey Harper

How old is Randy Johnson?

Randy Johnson is 60 years old.

What age did Randy Johnson retire?

Randy Johnson retired at the age of 46.

What does Randy Johnson do now?

Johnson is now involved with NFL photography, concert photography, travel photography, and wildlife photography.

What is Randy Johnson’s net worth?

Randy Johnson has an estimated net worth of $95 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

