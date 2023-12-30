Name Nicole Richie Net Worth $40 Million Sources of Income Acting, modeling, endorsements, business Date of Birth September 21, 1981 Age 42 years Gender Female Nationality American Profession Singer, actor, fashion designer, model, producer

Stepping beyond her identity as Lionel Richie's daughter, popular American actress and model, Nicole Richie rose to fame when she appeared on the reality show "The Simple Life" alongside Paris Hilton, and has so far earned a $40 million net worth. After the show concluded, Nicole started her own fashion and jewelry line called House of Harlow and appeared as a judge on the reality competition series "Fashion Star."

Richie's career spans reality television, acting, writing, modeling, and music, all collectively contributing to her wealth. In 2002, she made an appearance in "White Collar Blue" as a Federal Agent, and later gained widespread recognition as a star of the reality series "The Simple Life" and its subsequent seasons. Her acting career began with her debut in the 2005 film "Kids in America," followed by appearances in TV shows such as "Eve," "Six Feet Under," and "Chuck." She also contributed to Portia Scott-Griffith in the sitcom "Great News," which premiered in 2016.

Nicole was also seen as a judge in "Fashion Star" and "Making the Cut." She featured in music videos like "Hands Across America," "I Call It Love," and "We Are the World 25 for Haiti" An accomplished writer, Nicole's semi-autobiographical novel, "The Truth About Diamonds," reached the New York Times Best-Seller List. She later launched another book called "Priceless."

She has been featured in several fashion blogs and magazines, including Harper's Bazaar, Seventeen, Lucky, Marie Claire, Elle, InStyle, Paper, Company, Nylon, Tatler, Flare, and Teen Vogue. She has modeled for Vogue, Elle, People, Stuff, Blender, and Hollywood Reporter. As for endorsements, Nicole has also been the face of Bongo Jeans and Jimmy Choo's advertising campaigns.

Richie launched House of Harlow in 2008 as a jewelry brand, before expanding into apparel, shoes, eyewear, home fragrance, and accessories. Her fashion lines, including Winter Kate, have received commercial success. She also won "Entrepreneur of the Year" for House of Harlow at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in 2010.

In 2015, Nicole and her husband bought a $6.7 million home in the Beverly Crest area in the Santa Monica Mountains. They previously owned a 5,515-square-foot property in Los Angeles, which featured a private swimming pool and lavish architecture. However, in 2021, they sold the property to singer Adele for $10 million.

Born Nicole Camille Escovedo, the actress was legally adopted by Lionel and Brenda Harvey Richie at nine, and Michael Jackson became her godfather. She graduated from Montclair College Preparatory School in 1999 and briefly attended the University of Arizona before returning to California.

In 2003, Nicole started dating DJ Adam Goldstein but the two parted ways two years later. Then, in 2006, she began a relationship with Joel Madden, the lead vocalist of the rock band Good Charlotte. They got married in 2010 and had two sons, Harlow Winter Kate Madden and Sparrow James Midnight Madden.

Nicole also established The Richie Madden Children's Foundation in 2007 with her husband. She supports various charities, including the Red Cross, UNICEF, and Baby2Baby, where she serves as a board member.

- ACE Awards 2011 (Winner): Influencer Award

- Teen Choice Awards 2010 (Nominee): Best Celebrity Fashion Line

- Teen Choice Awards 2005 (Nominee): Choice TV Personality: Female

Does Nicole Richie have any siblings?

Yes. Nicole Richie has two half-siblings, Sophia and Miles Brockman.

How did Nicole Richie become famous?

Nicole Richie became famous after appearing in "The Simple Life" alongside her childhood friend Paris Hilton.

Is Nicole Richie married?

Yes. Nicole Richie married singer Joel Madden in 2010. The couple have two children.

