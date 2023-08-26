Name Adele Net Worth $225 Million Salary $24 Million + Gender Female DOB 5 May 1988 Age 35 Years Nationality British Profession Singer

What is Adele's Net Worth?

Popular for her unique voice and lyrics that strike a chord, British singer and songwriter Adele currently possesses a net worth of $220 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Between 2009 and 2019, Adele amassed more than $430 million through album sales and live shows.

Image Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Adele's sources of income

During her residency in Las Vegas, each of Adele's shows is set to yield an estimated $2 million in revenue. Considering that her share constitutes half of this revenue, Adele could earn a remarkable $13 million. This surpasses the earnings of any previous artist per show in the history of Las Vegas performances.

Apart from albums and shows, Adele purportedly raked in over $19 million after lending her voice to the Bond movie "Skyfall." As per Rolling Stone, Adele managed to rake in a remarkable $67 million in profits for her record label, XL Records, with her album "21," and took home $56 million from her 25 World Tour, while her touring company, Remedy Touring LLP, generated $70 million.

With 17 million copies sold, her song "Someone Like You" is one of the best-selling singles of the century and ranks as the third-most downloaded song of all time in the U.K.

Image Source: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Earnings from Concerts

Thanks to her extensive concert tours Adele has collected a $69 million fortune, since she started off with the "An Evening With Adele" tour of North America in 2008, earning over $775,000.

She doubled the earnings to $2 million with her 2016-2017 "Adele Live" tour, and her final tour "Adele Live 2016" generated a remarkable $252 million in ticket and merchandise sales.

She is also the director of the firm Remedy Tours, which earned $128 million in profits from her tours, leaving her with $74 million.

Image Source: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Real Estate Investments

Adele has lived in an $11 million estate in West Sussex, England, which she unsuccessfully tried to sell for the same price in 2016. She purchased a large Beverly Hills home for $9.5 million in 2016, and spent $10.65 million on a new house in the same area, after her divorce. In May 2021, she bought another one for $10 million from Nicole Richie, before listing it for $12 million in 2022, and also acquired Sylvester Stallone's Beverly Park mansion for $58 million.

Net Worth Through Years

Net Worth in 2023 $220 Million Net Worth in 2022 $210 Million Net Worth in 2021 $200 Million Net Worth in 2020 $175 Million Net Worth in 2019 $155 Million Net Worth in 2018 $140 Million

Awards and accolades

Adele's trophy collection is nothing short of a treasure trove, with an impressive number of 136 awards, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for her song "Skyfall" from the James Bond film of the same name, 18 Billboard Music Awards, 16 Grammys, and five American Music Awards among others.

Image Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

FAQ'S

What is Adele's accent?

Adele has a North London accent.

What is Adele's best-selling song?

Adele's "Rolling In The Deep" is one of the highest-selling digital song ever with 20.64 million sales.

Where is Adele's hometown?

Adele, is from Tottenham, London, England.

