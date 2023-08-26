Adele is Unstoppable With Her Consistent Touring and 136 Awards; Take a Look at Her Net Worth
|Name
|Adele
|Net Worth
|$225 Million
|Salary
|$24 Million +
|Gender
|Female
|DOB
|5 May 1988
|Age
|35 Years
|Nationality
|British
|Profession
|Singer
What is Adele's Net Worth?
Popular for her unique voice and lyrics that strike a chord, British singer and songwriter Adele currently possesses a net worth of $220 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Between 2009 and 2019, Adele amassed more than $430 million through album sales and live shows.
Adele's sources of income
During her residency in Las Vegas, each of Adele's shows is set to yield an estimated $2 million in revenue. Considering that her share constitutes half of this revenue, Adele could earn a remarkable $13 million. This surpasses the earnings of any previous artist per show in the history of Las Vegas performances.
Apart from albums and shows, Adele purportedly raked in over $19 million after lending her voice to the Bond movie "Skyfall." As per Rolling Stone, Adele managed to rake in a remarkable $67 million in profits for her record label, XL Records, with her album "21," and took home $56 million from her 25 World Tour, while her touring company, Remedy Touring LLP, generated $70 million.
With 17 million copies sold, her song "Someone Like You" is one of the best-selling singles of the century and ranks as the third-most downloaded song of all time in the U.K.
Earnings from Concerts
Thanks to her extensive concert tours Adele has collected a $69 million fortune, since she started off with the "An Evening With Adele" tour of North America in 2008, earning over $775,000.
She doubled the earnings to $2 million with her 2016-2017 "Adele Live" tour, and her final tour "Adele Live 2016" generated a remarkable $252 million in ticket and merchandise sales.
She is also the director of the firm Remedy Tours, which earned $128 million in profits from her tours, leaving her with $74 million.
Real Estate Investments
Adele has lived in an $11 million estate in West Sussex, England, which she unsuccessfully tried to sell for the same price in 2016. She purchased a large Beverly Hills home for $9.5 million in 2016, and spent $10.65 million on a new house in the same area, after her divorce. In May 2021, she bought another one for $10 million from Nicole Richie, before listing it for $12 million in 2022, and also acquired Sylvester Stallone's Beverly Park mansion for $58 million.
Net Worth Through Years
|Net Worth in 2023
|$220 Million
|Net Worth in 2022
|$210 Million
|Net Worth in 2021
|$200 Million
|Net Worth in 2020
|$175 Million
|Net Worth in 2019
|$155 Million
|Net Worth in 2018
|$140 Million
Social Media
|53.9 Million
|70 Million
|27.3 Million
Awards and accolades
Adele's trophy collection is nothing short of a treasure trove, with an impressive number of 136 awards, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for her song "Skyfall" from the James Bond film of the same name, 18 Billboard Music Awards, 16 Grammys, and five American Music Awards among others.
FAQ'S
What is Adele's accent?
Adele has a North London accent.
What is Adele's best-selling song?
Adele's "Rolling In The Deep" is one of the highest-selling digital song ever with 20.64 million sales.
Where is Adele's hometown?
Adele, is from Tottenham, London, England.
