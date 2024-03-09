Woman Reveals How She Found a Hidden Treasure Among Old Toys; The Internet is Astonished

Sometimes highly valuable objects can be found in the most unexpected places such as toystores, and such treasures can fetch thousands of dollars at thrift stores. TikToker @haydenloalbo is often seen making videos on child care and toddlers, but recently she shared her surprising discovery about bean bags selling for thousands of dollars. She revealed how a brown-colored batty beanie toy turned out to be worth $125,000, and then browsed through the list only to be taken aback after knowing that the price of The Iggy Iguana was $15,000. She discovered that she had the same one in her son's room. The specific beanie bag was supposed to be a colorful chameleon with a distinguishable tongue but was later revealed to be a green iguana. When Hayden was decluttering her son's room, she found the beanie that matched the online version.

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@haydenloalbo https://www.tiktok.com/@haydenloalbo/video/7288057979633454366

Beanie Bag toys were first introduced by Ty Warner in 1993 and became a worldwide sensation for kids as they had pretty soft cotton material that was safe for kids to play with. It came in several variations which were not just attractive but also came in familiar characters. Infants and toddlers loved to collect and play with them. But it's pretty unexpected that things from the 90s could be worth thousands of dollars now. Hayden wasn't the only one discovering these valuables in the store room, as there was another person who found out that a cat beanie she purchased for just $3 in the early 90s, is now worth $225. The landscape of thrift stores is constantly evolving and becoming the new childhood treasures. It's not just beanie toys but old pieces of jewelry, and vintage and antique items are now sold at auctions worth thousands of dollars. Each of these stories emphasizes how seemingly random things can be highly valuable for someone with a keen eye and enough money.

Other users were taken aback and stunned by the incident. @Sabrina Voorhies commented, "I think it's worth as much as someone is willing to pay for it!! it's crazy though!". Hayden replied to the comment saying, "so true! it’s wild to me that people will pay THAT MUCH!! beauty is in the eye of the beholder hahah". @Smellywells commented, "WITH THE TAG ON OMG HAYDS HAHAHAHA".

Other users like @tayruths commented, "Ok this is crazy and now I gotta go look in our storage room. Also who the heck purchases them?!!!". @Anna shared her opinion and commented, "It depends on their edition!!". @Natnaycommented, "My MIL has a collection on mint condition". @Emma Wiltz said, "Plz I’m so dead".

Hayden's valuable discovery of beanie toys got a lot of people interested in buying them from thrift stores. People started to search for their original toys in thrift stores in order to find some valuable price for them. Even though every toy isn't worth the hype, you never know miracles can happen to anyone.

You can follow Hayden Loalbo (@haydenloalbo) for more such kids-related content.

