'Price is Right' model sweetly hugs a contestant's dad after finding out he's a big fan of hers

It was a beautiful moment as the rest of the studio audience appluaded when the two hugged.

Models on “The Price is Right” don't simply stand on one side to present prizes, but they also have fun making reels and playing pranks on the host, and also join contestants in celebration. This was demonstrated in an earlier episode when model Rachel Reynolds went out of her way to hug the father of a contestant, and it made for a heartwarming moment.

Screenshot showing Rachel Reynolds on "The Price is Right." (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

The contestant’s name was Edward, who had just won a game and was celebrating with a lot of excitement. She hugged Reynolds, and immediately, she asked, “Where’s your dad?” The contestant must have said to her while hugging that his father was a big fan of the show. Reynolds took the opportunity to make the day special for a long-time fan of the show. The father was already quite happy that his son won on the show.

Screenshot showing the contestant on "The Price is Right." (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

Reynolds made her way off the stage, down the stairs, and into the audience to greet Edward’s father, who was seated at the back. The gentleman got up and made his way to the front as well. The two met in the middle of the aisle and hugged it out. All this while, Edwards had his arms in the air, screaming, “Yes!” multiple times. The three even posed for the camera together.

Screenshot showing Rachel Reynolds hugging the contestant's father as he celebrates. (Image credit: YouTube | priceisright)

Fans loved the moment and made their thoughts clear in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. “How awesome is rachel she coulda refused to meet the contestants dad but she totally joins in says where is he i wanna meet him takeme to him,” one user commented. “That's a check off his bucket list!!” quipped another fan. “What an amazing woman,” a third user wrote.

The showrunners know that Reynolds is a valuable member of the show since she has been here for more than 20 years. Her first appearance was at a time when Bob Barker was still the host. To commemorate her two decades on the show, the showrunners decided to surprise her, and this happened during an earlier episode. Carey was rocking his long-hair look at the time. “Rachel Reynolds has no idea why she’s out here ‘cause we have a very special gift for you to celebrate your 20 years here,” he said. Manuela Arbelaez then brought her a commemorative gift, which was one of the older microphones that was used by Barker back in the day. On the base of the microphone, there were two panels attached. One of them had the show’s logo, and the other had a picture of Reynolds’s first day at work.

“This is amazing. Thank you so much,” she said as she hugged the host. “This is so special. I don’t even know what to say. Thank you all,” she added as the studio audience kept chanting her name.