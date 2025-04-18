ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player crushes tough game to win a car — even Drew Carey said 'never seen that happen'

Drew Carey and Amber Lancaster were left shocked at the utterly dominant display.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and model Amber Lancaster on "The Price is Right." (Cover image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

Getting to “The Price is Right” is just one step forward towards winning big, but contestants often lose all their excitement when they're stuck in popular games that get tricky. But once in a while, the host, Drew Carey, and the studio audience witness something spectacular when a contestant cruises through tough rounds. A contestant named Pamela displayed that level of skill and went home with a car.

via GIPHY

 

The game that she would be playing is called Pocket Change. The game involves a board with six digits and several envelopes. The contestant has to guess the price of the car from those six digits. The first one is given by the showrunners, and the contestant has to guess the rest in the correct order.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | TPiJ290)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

Carey revealed that the first digit in the price of the car was 2. Hence, the 2 on the board was removed from the options the contestant could choose from. Now, she had to guess the four remaining digits in the price of the car. Every time she made a right guess, she got an envelope of her choice. These envelopes had cards in them, and each card had a certain amount of money written on it.

Screenshot showing the contestant on
Screenshot showing the contestant on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

These are small amounts of money ranging from zero to a maximum of two dollars. Other amounts written on these cards were 25 cents, 50 cents, 75 cents, etc. However, if she got a digit in the price of the car wrong, Amber Lancaster, who was already holding a massive card with 25 cents written on it, would increase it by another 25 cents. The aim is to have equal or more money than what’s written on the model’s card, and the contestant was given 25 cents at the start of the game.

Screenshot showing Amber Lancaster on
Screenshot showing Amber Lancaster on "The Price is Right." (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

It sounds like a tough game to win, but Pamela didn’t seem bothered in the slightest. In fact, she hardly took any help from the studio audience. She guessed digit after digit, and every time, it was the correct answer. With one digit remaining, she had a choice between 1 and 3. If she got it right, she’d automatically win the car. The contestant chose 1, and that was the correct answer. She had just swept the game to win the car.

 

“Oh my God,” the contestant screamed as Lancaster had a look of disbelief on her face. Carey had to see what was inside the envelopes she picked as a formality, but it really didn’t matter. “It doesn’t matter ‘cause all she needed was the 25 cents,” the veteran host said. “I’ve never seen it happen in this game.” It was perhaps one of the most dominant performances in the show’s history, and everyone in the studio had fun watching it all go down.

