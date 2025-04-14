ECONOMY & WORK
Elderly 'Price is Right' player couldn't believe Drew Carey telling her she had won Double Showcase

The woman had won two trips and a car as well as a motorcycle, which was a lot for a retired couple.
PUBLISHED 21 MINUTES AGO
When people make it to “The Price is Right,” winning big and walking back with a car and as much cash as they can collect is the first thing on anyone's mind. But on a lot of occasions, contestants get lucky beyond their expectations and are left in disbelief. The host, Drew Carey, had to reassure an elderly lady twice that she was the Double Showcase winner, and she still had trouble wrapping her head around it.

via GIPHY

 

The contestant was a woman named Jeune, and in that round, she was up against another woman named Courtney. She was playing to win a trip to Cyprus and a brand-new car. The amount she had guessed for both those prizes was $26,500. The actual price of the prizes was $34,354, which meant that she was under by $7854. This gave Jeune the chance to win the round.

She was playing for a trip to Amsterdam and a couple of motorcycles. Before Carey revealed her fate, he said, “You and your husband are retired, just driving around the country, right?” The contestant nodded as the camera panned to her husband Eugene sitting in the crowd. She had guessed $22,500 as the price of all the items collectively. The actual retail price was a lot closer than she or perhaps anyone might have expected on the night.

“Well, what do you know,” Carey said as he revealed the actual retail price to be $22,657. The contestant's estimate was off by only $157, which meant that she won Double Showcase. The prizes include both the Cyprus and Amsterdam trips, the motorcycles, and the car. When Carey told the woman that she had won the showcase, she first refused to believe it, and the host had to say it again for her to process it.

 

Double Showcase wins are always special to watch, but perhaps no such win will ever match up to that one time a contestant was under by only a dollar in the round. It happened in an earlier episode of the show, and the contestant in question was a man named Patrice. He was up against a woman named Carolyn.

Patrice was next, and he was playing for a trip to Miami and a brand-new car. He had bid $39,500. When it was time to reveal what the actual price was, Carey took a step back. He was visibly surprised and said, “So, let me tell you. Let me just tell you, $39,501.” The contestant was off by just a dollar, which meant that he had won the Double Showcase.

 

Much like Jeune, Patrice was also in disbelief, his mouth was wide open as he made his way to the car that he had just won. “That was the best Showcase bid in the history of the show,” Carey added.

