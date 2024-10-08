This tiny NYC apartment's monthly rent is making our jaws drop. Oh yes, it has no bedroom either

"So they’re pricing a ‘no bedroom’ like a 2 bedroom… got it!"

We live in a world where you might find a great house selling for just $1, while tiny apartments in the Big Apple are going viral for their exorbitant prices. It's no surprise that renting a house in New York can really break your bank. This tiny property, which was shown by estate agent Omer Laboc, is the latest to shock many on the internet, especially since the home is missing a bedroom.

The front door opens into a compact kitchen with wooden floors. The kitchen leads to a small space with a spot for a bed. This spot is just above the bathroom, and the person living in the home would have to climb up a short ladder to reach it, which made many on the internet nervous.

In the video, Omer says, "I successfully made it up here but my hands are shaking, that was not fun. This is what we call a sleeve loft. You could easily put a mattress down here and use it as a bedroom, chill area." He then reveals that the flat is actually a duplex, featuring the lower level, saying, "You could use it as kind of second living room if that's what you wanted or use it as an office. It's really nice and there's even a closet." However many in the comment section saw this space as the bedroom.

He then reveals the price of the fashionable soho apartment on Lower Manhattan, New York City. "The total rent for this really interesting apartment is $4,695 a month," he says in the video. Viewers simply couldn't believe that tiny space cost so much. Many took to the comment section to express what they felt. "That’s a storage loft in my books. Downstairs is the bedroom," reads the top comment by @HellHathNoFury. While @user9011740819982 says, "I think I would use the downstairs as my bedroom and use that damn loft thing as a freaking attic," while @cringe.a.rama, writes, "So they’re pricing a ‘no bedroom’ like a 2 bedroom… got it!"

According to Bloomberg, New Yorkers earned on average around $89,000 in 2023, meaning they can only afford around $2,216 per month on housing. However, the median rent is around $3,475, which indicated that the salaries are not keeping up with higher cost of living.

Moreover, it was seen that the crisis hits essential workers the most. Those in food preparation, transport services and healthcare support earned less than $70,000 in 2023, meaning they could only comfortably pay for 1% of New York apartments, the report revealed. "Spending more on rent leaves a larger hole in renters’ budgets and makes it difficult to save for long-term goals, such as a down payment on a home," according a Zillow report, via Bloomberg.

