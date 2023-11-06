Name Lachlan Murdoch Net Worth $2.7 Billion Salary $3 Million Sources of Income Business & Films Date of Birth 8th September 1971 Age 52 Years Gender Male Nationality American Profession Entrepreneur

Lachlan Murdoch's net worth

The eldest son of the business magnate and media mogul Rupert Murdoch, and heir to his empire that includes properties such as Fox News and The Wall Street Journal, Lachlan Murdoch has a net worth of $2.7 billion, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He has been the co-chairperson of News Corp and the executive chairman of Fox Corp, but on 21st September 2023, his father announced plans to step down and hand over the reins to Lachlan Murdoch. He will now be chairman of News Corp and Fox Corp, in addition to being the founder of NOVA Entertainment. Rupert Murdoch's retirement was a surprise to the media industry, but he will continue as an advisor in the company.

Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan Murdoch (left). (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

What are Lachlan Murdoch’s sources of income?

In the late 1980s, Murdoch learned the intricacies of the media business with his father in Australia, and he started off as the general manager of Queensland Papers in the early 90s. He then became the deputy COO of News Corp and the executive chairman of 21st Century Fox, and founded the investment company Illyria, through which he built a staggering portfolio. he has invested in projects such as IPL (Rajasthan Royals), Destra, Quickflix, and NOVA Entertainment.

Lachlan Murdoch's salary

The primary sources of Murdoch's income include his businesses and investments which earn him a base salary of $3 million. He also receives around $4 million bonus with around $10 million from stocks and other compensations.

Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Lachlan Murdoch during 2nd Annual Liberty Awards Honoring Everyday Heroes In New York at Gracie Mansion in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic)

Real estate

In addition to the firms he invests in & lucrative business opportunities he can identify, Murdoch has an eye for luxury real estate. In 2019, he acquired the Bel-Air estate for $150 million which was spread across 10-acre. Murdoch has the title and ownership of "Chartwell," one of the most renowned and massive houses California has ever seen. Lachlan was also in the news for buying properties worth $14 million from model Cheryl Tiegs in August 2020.

SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 06: Lachlan Murdoch and Peter Montgomery share a beer while attending the ceremony to announce the Flag Bearer for Australia at the Sochi Olympics Opening Ceremony at the Golden Tulip Hotel on February 6, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Personal life

The businessman Lachlan met his wife Sarah O'hare at Collette Dinnigan's party on a boat in Sydney Harbour. The couple then dated and got married in 1999 in an intimate ceremony somewhere close to Canberra. The couple has three children, Kalan Alexander (2004), Aidan Patrick (2006), and Aerin Elisabeth (2010). Murdoch moved with his wife and kids to Sydney where they now live but the entrepreneur has to frequently travel between Los Angeles, New York, and Sydney, while maintaining a work-life balance. Sarah is a New York-based model and actress, who has worked for several established brands such as Estee Lauder, Ralph Lauren, L'Oreal, and Christian Dior. She has also made appearances in sitcoms such as "Friends," "Head Over Heels," and "Australian Story."

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Lachlan Murdoch (l) and Sarah Murdoch attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images)

FAQs

Is Lachlan Murdoch married?

Yes. Lachlan Murdoch is married to model Sarah O'Hare.

Does Murdoch have any siblings?

Yes. Lachlan Murdoch has siblings Elisabeth and James Murdoch. He also has half-sisters Prudence, Grace, and Chloe.

